That’s the word from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as F1 continues to grapple with its new, battery-reliant power unit regulations.

F1 increased its hybrid element with the new-for-2026 rules, creating a 50-50 split between the turbo V6 internal combustion engine and battery power.

The rules have quickly fallen flat, though, with energy harvesting and deployment proving problematic for both the spectacle, particularly in qualifying, and safety.

A number of tweaks to the regulations were made ahead of last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, but while there were some positive feedback from drivers, fundamental flaws remain.

While there is scope for more changes around the current power unit rules, Ben Sulayem has now publicly outlined a more drastic long-term solution – a move back to simplified V8 engines.

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According to the FIA president a return to V8s with “minor electrification” will happen by 2031 at the latest, and potentially as early as 2030 should the FIA be able to get the power unit manufacturers (PMUs) on board.

“It’s coming. At the end of the day, it’s a matter of time,” he told Reuters during the Miami GP weekend.

“In 2031, the V8, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PMUs.

“That’s the regulations. But we want to bring it one year earlier, which everyone ⁠now is asking for.

“The mission will be less complication, not like now.

“You get the sound, less complexity, lightweight. You will hear about it very soon and it will be with a very, very minor electrification.

“I’m positive, they want it to happen. But let’s say the manufacturers don’t approve it [for 2030]. The next year, it ​will happen.

“In 2031 it’s done anyway. It will be done. V8 is coming.”

F1’s last V8 era was between 2006 and 2013 when the 3.0-litre V10 rules were dropped in favour of 2.4-litre eight-cylinder units.

That included the introduction of a hybrid element with the KERS system, before the proper hybrid era started in 2014 with the move to the 1.6-litre V6 used until the end of last season.

As well as lowering complexity and costs, a move back to an ICE-focused powertrain in 2030 or 2031 would open the door to lower car size and weight, with the battery elements largely to blame for the dimensions of a modern F1 car.