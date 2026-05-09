In the latest meeting with F1 team principals, F1 management, and F1 engines manufacturers, the FIA decided that more changes were necessary moving into 2027.

Though the new-for-2026 cars have proved popular aesthetically with their smaller profile, power delivery has been a bone of contention.

In principal, it was agreed that there would be less reliance on battery power and more on internal combustion.

Fuel flow will be increase to the tune of 50kW (67bhp) while battery power will be reduced by the same amount.

Due to potential hardware changes, the changes will not come into effect until 2027.

“Turning to the longer-term refinement of the regulations, it was agreed in principle to introduce evolutionary changes to the rules regarding hardware components, making competition safer, fairer and more intuitive for drivers and teams,” an FIA statement read.

“The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW.

“It was agreed that further detailed discussion in technical groups comprising teams and Power Unit Manufacturers is required before the final package is decided.

“The final proposals presented during today’s meeting are the result of a series of consultations over the past few weeks between the FIA and multi-stakeholders with input from F1 drivers.

“The next step is to formally present these regulatory changes, once refined, for a World Motor Sport Council e-vote once the Power Unit Manufacturers voted on the package.”

More revisions to the regulatiosn are expected this year.

The latest raft of changes prior to the Miami Grand Prix were designed to improve safety and reduce excessive energy harvesting.

Rapid closing rates under braking have been a key concern due to energy harvesting.

Those fears were realised at the Japanese Grand Prix when Haas driver Oliver Bearman had to take evasive action to avoid the Alpine of Franco Colapinto entering Spoon Curve.

The Miami Grand Prix represented a step forward, though the top F1 drivers said more needed to be done.

The FIA said the more recent update ahd delivered improved competition and were a “positie step in the continued refinement” of the framework.

“The FIA also reported that no material issues or safety concerns had been identified following implementation in Miami,” the statement continued.

“Further evaluation of the Miami package is ongoing with a view to the introduction of further adjustments at future events.

“These include improved start-safety revisions and measures to improve safety under wet conditions. These will be communicated to teams once defined.”