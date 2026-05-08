Having sat second inside the final 10 minutes, Randle shot to the top of the timesheets with a little over a minute to go with a 1:45.8578s in the #268 Team BRM Audi R8.

He then bettered that benchmark with just a few seconds left in the session, clocking a 1:45.5919s.

Randle and co-driver Mark Rosser wound up 0.2750s clear of the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 of Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher.

They bounced back from engine issues earlier in the day, completing 25 laps of The Bend – the most of anyone in the third session.

Ryan Wood was third-fastest for an all-Audi top three in another Team BRM entry with Kiwi compatriot Steve Brooks in the #88 car.

Having locked out the top three in Practice 1, Tigani Motorsport slid slightly down the order with Jayden Ojeda the best of the Mercedes-AMG trio in fourth.

Ojeda and co-driver Paul Lucchitti set a session-best 1:46.2214s to end up 0.6295s off the pace in the #66 Mercedes-AMG.

Brendon Leitch’s best time in the #44 Mercedes-AMG came early on in the session, a meagre 0.0316s away from Ojeda.

The top 10 was completed by Oscar Targett/Shane Smollen (#56 Mercedes), Will Davison/Renee Gracie (#181 Ferrari), Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte (#26 Ferrari), and Josh Hunt/Geoff Emery (#15 McLaren).

The day’s final 60-minute session featured one red flag on the stroke of halfway when the Hunt/Emery Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 went off at Turn 1.

GT World Challenge Australia continues on Saturday, May 9 with Qualifying 1 at 10:15am ACST followed by Qualifying 2 at 10:40 ACST. Race 1 is scheduled for 4:20pm ACST.

Results: GT World Challenge Australia The Bend, Practice 3