Having sat second inside the final 10 minutes, Randle shot to the top of the timesheets with a little over a minute to go with a 1:45.8578s in the #268 Team BRM Audi R8.
He then bettered that benchmark with just a few seconds left in the session, clocking a 1:45.5919s.
Randle and co-driver Mark Rosser wound up 0.2750s clear of the #1 Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 of Broc Feeney and Brad Schumacher.
They bounced back from engine issues earlier in the day, completing 25 laps of The Bend – the most of anyone in the third session.
Ryan Wood was third-fastest for an all-Audi top three in another Team BRM entry with Kiwi compatriot Steve Brooks in the #88 car.
Having locked out the top three in Practice 1, Tigani Motorsport slid slightly down the order with Jayden Ojeda the best of the Mercedes-AMG trio in fourth.
Ojeda and co-driver Paul Lucchitti set a session-best 1:46.2214s to end up 0.6295s off the pace in the #66 Mercedes-AMG.
Brendon Leitch’s best time in the #44 Mercedes-AMG came early on in the session, a meagre 0.0316s away from Ojeda.
The top 10 was completed by Oscar Targett/Shane Smollen (#56 Mercedes), Will Davison/Renee Gracie (#181 Ferrari), Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte (#26 Ferrari), and Josh Hunt/Geoff Emery (#15 McLaren).
The day’s final 60-minute session featured one red flag on the stroke of halfway when the Hunt/Emery Volante Rosso Motorsport McLaren 720S GT3 went off at Turn 1.
GT World Challenge Australia continues on Saturday, May 9 with Qualifying 1 at 10:15am ACST followed by Qualifying 2 at 10:40 ACST. Race 1 is scheduled for 4:20pm ACST.
Results: GT World Challenge Australia The Bend, Practice 3
|Pos
|Num
|Drivers
|Team
|Vehicle
|Class
|Laps
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|268
|T.Randle/M.Rosser
|Castrol Team BRM
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|22
|21
|1:45.5919*
|2
|1
|B.Feeney/B.Schumacher
|Kelso Electrical /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|25
|21
|1:45.8669
|0:00.2750
|3
|88
|R.Wood/S.Brooks
|Team BRM /Wolfbrook Motorsport
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|PA
|16
|4
|1:45.9003
|0:00.3084
|4
|66
|J.Ojeda/P.Lucchitti
|Move My Wheels by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|24
|24
|1:46.2214
|0:00.6295
|5
|44
|B.Leitch/S.Pires
|Geyer Valmont Racing by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|22
|4
|1:46.2530
|0:00.6611
|6
|666
|G.Patterson/J.Drake
|Team BRM
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|18
|15
|1:46.3794
|0:00.7875
|7
|56
|O.Targett/S.Smollen
|Kollosche AMG by Tigani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 EVO
|PA
|22
|9
|1:46.4910
|0:00.8991
|8
|181
|W.Davison/R.Gracie
|OnlyFans Racing
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|22
|20
|1:46.9577
|0:01.3658
|9
|26
|J.Evans/E.Schutte
|ARGT
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|23
|21
|1:47.0499
|0:01.4580
|10
|15
|J.Hunt/G.Emery
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|McLaren 720s GT3 EVO
|PA
|20
|17
|1:47.1028
|0:01.5109
|11
|23
|J.Buchan/C.Campbell
|Zagame Autosport
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|PA
|20
|5
|1:47.1355
|0:01.5436
|12
|2
|V.Astuti/D.Currie
|Trading Garage /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO ll
|PA
|24
|12
|1:47.3845
|0:01.7926
|13
|14
|A.Gardner/W.Porter
|Volante Rosso Motorsport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|T
|20
|6
|1:47.7143
|0:02.1224
|14
|93
|T.D’Alberto/A.Deitz
|Wall Racing
|Lamborghini Huracan
|PA
|19
|4
|1:47.8388
|0:02.2469
|15
|71
|L.Youlden/N.Halstead
|AED Consulting by Tigani
|Porsche 911 GT3R
|T
|22
|5
|1:47.9077
|0:02.3158
|16
|24
|P.Stokell/M.Stoupas
|KFC /Team MPC
|Audi R8 LMS EVO 11
|T
|17
|17
|1:49.3694
|0:03.7775
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