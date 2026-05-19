Speedcafe can reveal a fleet of cars from the collection of Sydney-based Muscle Car Warehouse has recently been sold to a private buyer via Young Timers Garage.

The cars include Triple Eight’s most famous machines – the 2006 Bathurst-winning Betta Electrical Ford Falcon BA and the 2012 Team Vodafone ‘Kate’ Holden Commodore VE.

Two Perkins Engineering Commodores are also part of the collection – the 1993 Bathurst winning VP and a 2003 VY that was Larry Perkins’ last Great Race ride.

Also among the cars are three Stone Brothers Racing Pirtek Falcons, including the EL driven to victory in the 1998 Bathurst 1000 by Jason Bright and Steven Richards.

The SBR trio is completed by Marcos Ambrose’s two Supercars; the 2001/02 AU Falcon and the BA that he raced to championship titles in 2003 and ’04.

Known to be part of the set too are an ex-factory Nissan Skyline HR31 Group A and Jim Richards’ Carrera Cup Australia-winning Porsche 911.

The deal was completed under a veil of secrecy earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

“It was one of the most significant deals done in the history of Supercars,” YTG director Shaun Baker told Speedcafe.

“It took six months to put it together and there were strict parameters. They had to go in the one collection and I was able to do that.”

MCW had collected the cars over recent years with several making public appearances during its ownership, including for 60th anniversary Bathurst celebrations in 2023.

The Triple Eight Ford and Holden had been purchased directly from Roland Dane and Jamie Whincup respectively after meticulous in-house restorations.

Likewise the two Perkins cars were restored by Perkins Engineering and the Ambrose BA by Ross and Jimmy Stone before being snapped up by MCW.

While the identity of their new owner is being tightly held for now, Baker said the iconic cars will continue to be made available for public events.

“They’re not going to be tucked away,” he said. “They will be made available for display at certain events such as Bathurst.”

This October marks the 20th anniversary of Craig Lowndes taking an emotional Bathurst win aboard the Triple Eight Falcon, just weeks after the death of his mentor Peter Brock.

YTG’s sale of the MCW collection is the second major deal involving Bathurst-winning cars to come to light this year, following news of the sale of four Holden Commodores.

The 2001/02 HRT ‘Golden Child’, 2003 ‘Lap of the Gods’, 2004 ‘Spiderman’ and 2009 HRT cars were earlier snapped up by another private collector.