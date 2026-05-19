Last year’s winner Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou picked up where he left off at the speedway.

The Spaniard topped the first practice and went on to win pole position for the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

It’s the second time Palou will lead the field after taking top spot for the 2023 running. That year, he went on to finish fourth.

So is starting from pole position a good omen? The stats suggest so.

The Indianapolis 500 has been won from pole position a total of 21 times.

The last driver to do it was Simon Pagenaud in 2019 with Team Penske. The first to do it was Jimmy Murphy in 1922.

The 2000s were particularly plentiful for winners from pole, with four that decade – namely Buddy Rice (2004), Sam Hornish Jr. (2006), Scott Dixon (2008), and Helio Castroneves (2009).

Starting from the front row is favourable too. Third place has won it 14 times, while second place has won it 11 times.

That’s not to say starting at the front is the be-all and end-all.

The lowest any driver has won the Indianapolis 500 from is 28th – a record shared by inaugural race winner Ray Harroun in 1911 and Louis Meyer in 1936.

The Indianapolis 500 has never been won from 18th, 23rd, 24th, 26th, 29th, 30th, 31st, 32nd, or 33rd.

Who are the Indy 500 favourites?

As last year’s winner and the pole position sitter, it stands to reason that Alex Palou will be the short-priced favourite.

The four-time IndyCar champion is in a rich vein of form with three wins already this season.

Given the above stats, it stands to reason that Alexander Rossi and David Malukas should be at short odds too.

A decade ago, Rossi won the 2016 Indianapolis 500 on debut after a short-lived spell in Formula 1.

The American has gone on to become an IndyCar staple. His best performance since then was second in 2019 behind Simon Pagenaud.

Malukas will make just his fourth Indianapolis 500 start this year, which is his first with Team Penske. Last year, he finished runner-up to Palou.

What time does the Indy 500 start in Australia?

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 gets underway at 2:45am AEST on Monday, May 25.

How to watch the Indianapolis 500 in Australia

The Indianapolis 500 will be live and exclusive on streaming service Stan Sport from 12am AEST on Monday, May 25.

Indianapolis 500 race day schedule (AEST)

Monday, May 25

1:47am – Driver introductions

2:24am – US national anthem

2:29am – “Drivers, to your cars” Command

2:36am – Back Home In Indiana, performed by Jim Cornelison

2:38am – Command to start engines

2:45am – Green flag for 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500 live timing

Live timing for the Indianapolis 500 is available via the official IndyCar website.

Who is on pole position for the Indy 500?

Alex Palou will start the 2026 Indianapolis 500 from pole position after setting a 232.248 mph four-lap average.

How many rookies have won the Indy 500 pole position?

Robert Shwartzman (2025), Teo Fabi (1983), and Walt Faulkner (1950) are the only Indianapolis 500 rookie pole position winners.

Other rookies have started from pole position, including Tony Stewart in 1996 after Scott Brayton suffered fatal injuries in a crash after qualifying.

Lewis Strang began from the pole for the inaugural 500 in 1911 when starting position was determined by entry postmark date.

Jean Chassagne also started from pole when the grid was determined by a random draw.

Where is Scott McLaughlin starting in the 2026 Indy 500?

Scott McLaughlin will line up ninth on row 4 in the #3 Pennzoil Chevy.

Where is Will Power starting in the 2026 Indy 500?

In his first Indianapolis 500 start with Andretti Global, Will Power is set to start the #26 Andretti Global Honda from 19th.

Where is Scott Dixon starting the 2026 Indy 500?

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon will start from 10th. He was promoted one place after AJ Foyt Racing driver Caio Collet was disqualified for a technical infringement.

Where is Marcus Armstrong starting the 2026 Indy 500?

Meyer Shank Racing driver Marcus Armstrong will start his third Indianapolis 500 from 16th, equalling his debut performance with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2024.

2026 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

Pos Num Driver Team Engine Row 1 1 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 2 20 Alexander Rossi ECR Chevrolet 3 12 David Malukas Team Penske Chevrolet Row 2 4 60 Felix Rosenqvist Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 5 14 Santino Ferrucci A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 6 5 Pato O’Ward Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Row 3 7 8 Kyffin Simpson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 8 23 Conor Daly Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 9 3 Scott McLaughlin Team Penske Chevrolet Row 4 10 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 11 76 Rinus VeeKay Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 12 75 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Row 5 13 33 Ed Carpenter ECR Chevrolet 14 6 Helio Castroneves Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 15 21 Christian Rasmussen ECR Chevrolet Row 6 16 66 Marcus Armstrong Meyer Shank w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 17 28 Marcus Ericsson Andretti Global Honda 18 7 Christian Lundgaard Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Row 7 19 26 Will Power Andretti Global Honda 20 6 Nolan Siegel Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 21 45 Louis Foster Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Row 8 22 31 Ryan Hunter-Reay Arrow McLaren Chevrolet 23 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 24 18 Romain Grosjean Dale Coyne Racing Chevrolet Row 9 25 27 Kyle Kirkwood Andretti Global w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda 26 11 Katherine Legge HMD Motorsports w/ AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet 27 47 Mick Schumacher Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Row 10 28 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 29 19 Dennis Hauger Dale Coyne Racing Chevrolet 30 51 Jacob Abel Abel Motorsports Chevrolet Row 11 31 77 Sting Ray Robb Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet 32 4 Caio Collet A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 33 24 Jack Harvey Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet

What is the lowest starting position from which the Indy 500 has been won?

Ray Harroun in 1911 and Louis Meyer in 1936 both won the Indianapolis 500 from 28th.

How many previous winners are in the 2026 Indy 500 field?

There are nine Indianapolis 500 winners in the starting 2025 field. They include Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, 2021), Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), Will Power (2018), Marcus Ericsson (2022), Josef Newgarden (2023, 2024), and Alex Palou (2025). They have 14 wins collectively.

The record for the most winners in a field is 10 in 1992. The fewest previous winners the Indy 500 field has had is zero, which, other than the inaugural race, was in 1912, 1913, 1915, and 1916.

How many rookies are in the 2026 Indy 500?

The 2026 Indianapolis 500 features four rookie drivers – Mick Schumacher, Dennis Hauger, Jacob Abel, and Caio Collet.

Although Abel contested the Indianapolis 500 in part last year, given that he was knocked out in qualifying on Bump Day, he is still considered a rookie.

Collet was set to start 10th but was relegated to second-to-last after it was discovered that illegal modifications had been made to his car.

Schumacher is the highest-starting rookie in 27th for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Who has the most Indy 500 starts in the 2025 field?

Four-time winner Helio Castroneves has 25 starts to his name. He will drive for Meyer Shank Racing in 2026.

AJ Foyt has the most starts of all time with 35 between 1958 and 1992.

Who has led the most laps at the Indy 500?

Is Scott Dixon the unluckiest man at Indy? The stats seem to suggest so. Despite having led 677 laps, he’s only won the race once. That’s more than three times the race distance.

Dixon has led in 16 of his 22 starts – all of which have been with IndyCar heavyweights Chip Ganassi Racing.

Helio Castroneves is next on that leaderboard among active drivers with 326 laps led at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Who are the oldest and youngest drivers in the Indy 500?

At 51 years old, Helio Castroneves is a bona fide IndyCar veteran. The youngest driver is Nolan Siegel at just 21 years old.

The oldest driver to ever race at the Indianapolis 500 was AJ Foyt at 57 years and 128 days old in 1992. AJ Foyt IV remains the youngest starter, celebrating his 19th birthday in 2003.

Castroneves (50) and Takuma Sato (48) could become the oldest winners of the Indianapolis 500. That record is held by Al Unser Sr who was 47 and 360 days when he won the race in 1987.

If Nolan Siegel (20) or Kyffin Simpson (21) win the Indy 500, they’ll become the youngest drivers in history to win it, breaking the record held by 1952 winner Troy Ruttman who was 22.

Why do drivers drink milk after winning the Indy 500?

The winner of the Indianapolis 500 drinks milk in victory lane because of a tradition dating back to 1936 when Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his win.

It’s been a tradition ever since for the winner to take a swig of milk as part of post-race celebrations.

Helio Castroneves started his own milk tradition by pouring it over his head.

Each year, drivers select what kind of milk they’d like to drink.

The original buttermilk option was eventually phased out despite some drivers still wanting it.