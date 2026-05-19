Mercedes arrives at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal having won every grand prix so far this season, along with the sprint race in China.

The Silver Arrows saw their advantage reduced in Miami after rivals McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari all introduced updates.

While Mercedes still leads both championships, with Kimi Antonelli holding a 20-point lead over team mate George Russell in the drivers’ standings, Wolff admitted the Brackley squad needed to answer back.

“We head to Canada ready to get back into a regular rhythm of racing,” Wolff said in Mercedes’ preview for the weekend.

“Our competitors took a step forward in Miami and we need to respond; seven grands prix in 10 weekends before shutdown is an opportunity to do that and build momentum.

“We bring our first update package of the year to Montréal, but we know that performance is only performance once it is delivered on track.”

Mercedes dominated the opening phase of the campaign, with Russell winning the Australian Grand Prix and the sprint in China before Antonelli claimed consecutive grand prix wins in China, Japan and Miami.

Despite the team’s strong position at the top of both championships, Wolff stressed the importance of remaining measured as the season develops.

“Despite being in the middle of May, we are just four races into the season,” he continued.

“There is a long year ahead and, whilst this is an important weekend, it will not decide any outcomes.

“We will stay balanced, keep learning, and execute each weekend as well as we can.

“We won’t get too high when we succeed or too low in the difficult moments; that is as true for our drivers as it is for the rest of the team.”

The Canadian Grand Prix marks the beginning of a busy stretch before F1’s shutdown period in August, with seven races scheduled across the next 10 weekends.