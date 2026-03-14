The Mercedes driver withstood an entertaining yo-yo battle in the opening laps at the Shanghai International Circuit from the fast-starting Ferraris to bring his car home 0.6 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc.

The result marked Russell’s second career Sprint victory and extended his lead in the drivers’ championship.

Lewis Hamilton delivered a spirited performance to secure his first podium finish of any kind since winning the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 12 months ago, finishing third.

The Ferrari driver held off reigning world champion Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, who came home fourth and fifth respectively.

Antonelli endured a difficult start to the race, dropping from second on the grid to seventh before colliding with the Red Bull of Isack Hadjar on the opening lap. The incident resulted in a 10-second penalty for the Italian.

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A late Safety Car period allowed Antonelli to serve the penalty during a pit stop, after which he recovered to hold off Oscar Piastri.

The Australian briefly overtook Antonelli on the Safety Car restart but did so before the restart line and was ordered to give the position back, eventually finishing sixth to score his first points of the 2026 season.

Out front, Russell avoided trouble and managed the pressure from Ferrari to seal victory and extend his championship lead to 11 points over Antonelli and Leclerc.

Russell said he once again enjoyed the early race battle with the Ferraris.

“I just spoke with Charles and it was pretty fun in the end,” he said.

“A lot of strategy at play and how you do the overtakes is not easy. I hope it was a fun race to watch.

“Usually the Sprint races are pretty boring and then got everything under control with the Safety Car.

“But really happy to get the win.”

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He said track conditions weren’t easy during the Sprint, adding that it was a challenge to manage windy conditions as well as tyre wear.

“It’s really windy at the moment. It’s not easy because the first corner is so long and it only takes one lap of pushing too much and you can destroy your front left tyre,” he explained.

“So it was just sort of managing, and especially when we were battling. Lewis did an amazing job in the opening laps.

“He caught me off guard. But 20 years of experience. I’ve still got a little bit to learn there.”

The 28-year-old said he was hopeful the pace could continue into Sunday’s grand prix.

“I hope we can bring more, but yesterday was already a great day,” Russell said.

“Ferrari again seem to be offset in qualifying but really close to us in race pace.

“So ultimately we need to find a bit of improvement for the race.”

Leclerc said he was satisfied with his result after climbing from sixth on the grid to second place, drawing level with Antonelli in the drivers’ championship.

“I was managing quite a bit, but I’m pretty happy with the race,” the Ferrari driver said.

“I think the pace was quite strong. We had a bit of fighting which made me lose time maybe to George and then it was difficult to catch up.

“But it was good to see that at least our race pace is more similar to Mercedes than our qualifying pace.

“Yeah, pretty happy with the car today.”

He added that a small snap on the restart cost him valuable time as he attempted a late move on Russell for the win.

“I think the tyres were a little bit colder than expected,” he explained.

“I saw George actually having a snap and I was like okay, this is probably my opportunity to take the lead.

“So I tried to go a bit more aggressive on throttle, but I had the same rear grip as George, so I nearly lost it.

“But luckily, yeah, didn’t completely lose it. And also the last corner was very poor grip.”

Hamilton explained that he was happy with his performance and securing third place, but admitted he was slightly disappointed not to take the win after briefly leading early in the race.

“Yeah. Mega job. A big thankyou to the team,” he said.

“For us to be in this position to be fighting with the Mercedes at the front. It was a close battle at the beginning.

“Their speed on the straights is just a little bit too much at the moment. But I think I put up a good fight, but I killed my left tyre so I was unable to hold on to position.

“Of course I was in the lead at one point. So to finish third is not the greatest, but I will try harder again tomorrow.”

Just as it did during the season-opening grand prix in Australia a week earlier, the opening laps produced wheel-to-wheel racing as drivers settled into a rhythm of energy saving and battery deployment, with the lead changing multiple times in the opening five laps.

Hamilton stormed up from fourth on the grid to second at the start, quickly finding himself all over the back of his former teammate’s Mercedes in the opening stages of the lap.

The seven-time world champion then forced his way into the lead for the first time around the outside of Russell into Turn 8 in an audacious move, holding on until the hairpin, where Russell re-took the lead at the end of the opening lap.

The Ferrari driver soon fought back and reclaimed the lead at Turn 1 on Lap 2, with Leclerc closing rapidly on the battling duo in third place.

The yo-yo battle continued over the next three laps, with Russell moving ahead of Hamilton again at the hairpin on Lap 3 before Hamilton reclaimed the position once more into Turn 1 on Lap 4.

Russell made another attempt at Turn 1 on Lap 5 before finally moving back ahead of the Ferrari at the hairpin later that same lap, at which point he began to create a small gap as Hamilton started looking in his mirrors with his teammate closing rapidly.

Leclerc soon reported over team radio that Hamilton was ‘struggling’, before making his move into Turn 1 on Lap 7 to take second position.

Hamilton remained close behind despite battling front tyre graining, attempting a move on Lap 9 through the sweeping Turn 1 and Turn 2 complex but unable to find a way past.

Attention soon shifted further back as Antonelli mounted a recovery drive after his earlier incident.

10-second time penalty for Kimi Antonelli ⚠️ This is after contact with Isack Hadjar on the first lap!#F1Sprint #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/owp6m7RHEF — Formula 1 (@F1) March 14, 2026

The Mercedes driver charged back through the field, passing Hamilton on Lap 11 before moving past Leclerc on Lap 13 just moments before a Safety Car was deployed due to the stoppage of Nico Hulkenberg’s Audi on track.

As the field slowed, Mercedes brought race leader Russell into the pits, with Ferrari also stopping both of its drivers.

The double-stack left Hamilton vulnerable and he emerged behind the McLaren of Norris after losing time waiting behind Leclerc in the pit lane.

The Safety Car phase created further drama further down the order.

Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman both opted not to pit, which vaulted them into fifth and sixth positions for the restart.

Piastri meanwhile dropped to eighth during the pit cycle but quickly began moving forward once racing resumed.

The Australian climbed to fifth by the end of Lap 17 before being instructed to hand the position back to Antonelli a lap later after overtaking the Mercedes before the restart line.

Behind the Australian, both Lawson and Bearman held on to their points-paying positions in impressive fashion.

Lawson produced a superb defensive drive to hold off the Haas of Bearman to the chequered flag and secure his first points of the 2026 season.

Bearman also delivered a strong performance, successfully keeping a fast-finishing Max Verstappen behind him in the closing laps.

The Red Bull driver had endured a difficult race after a poor start dropped him to the rear of the field, forcing him to fight his way back through the pack before ultimately finishing just outside the points in ninth.

Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10.

Hulkenberg was one of three retirements in the Sprint race, joined by the second Racing Bulls car of Arvid Lindblad and the Cadillac of Valtteri Bottas.

With more data gathered after an eventful Sprint race, teams and drivers will now regroup ahead of qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix at 3pm local time (6pm AEDT).

Results: Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, Sprint