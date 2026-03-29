Piastri had surged into the lead at Suzuka from third on the grid, sweeping past both Mercedes of Antonelli and George Russell before Turn 1, and controlled the race through the opening stint ahead of the pit stop phase.

However, a crash for Oliver Bearman on Lap 22 proved perfectly timed for Antonelli, with the resulting Safety Car allowing the 18-year-old a free stop.

That vaulted him from fourth to the lead, securing his second win of the season and handing him the championship lead for the first time in his career, making him the youngest driver ever to lead the Formula 1 drivers’ standings.

The Italian finished 12.6 seconds clear of Piastri, with Charles Leclerc taking the final podium spot for Ferrari in third.

More to come