Patterson will join Charles Dawson, Kiern Jewiss and Reece Barr in the #222 Mercedes-AMG GT3 as part of a Bronze Cup entry.

The Spa 24 complements an already busy program for Patterson, who has this year raced in GT World Challenge Australia in an Audi and the European Le Mans Series in a McLaren.

“I am really stoked to be joining 2 Seas Motorsport for one of the biggest events on the calendar,” said Patterson.

“The Spa 24 Hours is a real bucket list event for any racing driver and to be joining Charles, Kiern and Reece in the #222 is really exciting.

“Anything can – and normally does – happen in a 24 hour event, but the boys had a strong season opener to bring home P4 at Ricard, and the team operates at the highest level in everything they do, so I think we have a strong opportunity to bring a real challenge to Spa. I cannot wait.”

The team will also facilitate Max Verstappen’s eponymous Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen entry that will carry the same #3 that the four-time world champion races with in Formula 1.

Jason Hart, Scott Noble, Aaron Walker, and Lewis Williamson have been confirmed in the team’s other Bronze Cup entry, carrying #33 on their Mercedes-AMG GT3.

This year is the first time that 2 Seas Motorsport has fielded three cars in the Spa 24.

They return off the back of winning the Gold Cup class last year with Harry King, Chris Lulham, and Thierry Vermeulen in the Verstappen.com Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

“Spa 24 Hour has become a major feature of our season plans over recent years, and it remains a highlight of the season,” said 2 Seas Motorsport team co-owner Isa Al Khalifa.

“Now in our third year, it is fantastic to be confirming an excitng third car, and to keep growing our effort.

“It is great to welcome Scott and Jason back, and to be adding to Aaron’s season and always great to have Lewis racing with us.

“We also know Garnet’s capabilities, having raced against him and watched his performances in a GT3 car, so it is really exciting to be adding him to the #222 line-up.

“The three cars all bring something exciting to the table, and stand a great chance of a strong result in their respective classes.”

The team will test today at Spa-Francorchamps as part of the two-day prologue.

This year’s Spa 24 takes place on June 24-28.