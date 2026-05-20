Confirmed by Morris CEO and GT4 racer Nathan Murray, Evans and Love will be based in South East Queensland.

The pair will work as Asset Finance Specialists, primarily focused on commercial finance origination, working closely with business clients across plant and equipment, vehicles and broader solutions.

In addition to their commercial focus, they will also support consumer finance opportunities.

Morris has a long-standing sponsor relationship with Evans, appearing on the Kiwi’s helmet for several seasons.

The Kiwi combines the new appointment with GT World Challenge duties in Australia and Asia, plus endurance co-driving alongside Ryan Wood for Walkinshaw TWG Racing.

Evans noted the appointment with Morris will be useful to kick start a career in the industry once his time in racing comes to an end.

“I’m obviously still racing quite a lot at the moment, although it’s not full-time in Supercars, with a dual program in GT I still have some spare time,” said Evans.

“Just trying to make the most of that and then have something to sort of roll straight into once you do eventually hang the boots up, which hopefully isn’t anytime soon.”

It was Morris CEO Murray who helped orchestrate Evans’ first drive of a Supercar during a Walkinshaw evaluation day in 2018.

“It does take me a long way back, almost eight years now to when I first drove a Supercar with Walkinshaw at an evaluation day,” Evans told Speedcafe.

“And funnily enough, that was when the team at Morris was supporting Walkinshaw and it was basically organised through Nathan Murray.

“So, it’s kind of gone full circle, especially now with the Morris announcement, taking a role within the business.”

Evans said he is already looking forward to teaming up with Wood in the Enduro Cup.

“It feels like it’s been an age since I’ve driven a Supercar,” he said, having been part of the Supra’s off-season engine development program.

“But hopefully when I finally do get back in the Supra for the second time it will be riding a bike and I can pick it up pretty quickly and hopefully have a strong enduro campaign.”

Evans was notably not included in SCT Motorsport’s move to Triple Eight Race Engineering, having raced for the Andrew Jones-led squad for two seasons under Brad Jones Racing.

Despite the sour end to the tenure at BJR and SCT, Evans remains optimistic about the move back into co-driving and has not ruled out a full-time comeback if the right opportunity was to arise.

“There’s things that would have to line up with what I would want from a team or an opportunity,” said Evans.

“I’ve sort of been through that pain of being in the car that I was in for the two years, that I was not seeing any results and sort of damaged my confidence a fair bit.

“But, I think going back to GT and probably something that’s more my roots, or what I learnt my craft in, gave me the confidence again that my ability is certainly still there, and I think Walkinshaw saw that, so it was sort of a really nice call up to join them for the enduros.

“I wouldn’t say it’s goodbye to a full-time Supercars career, but it would have to be the right opportunity.

“I’d rather have the opportunity to win two races a year in Supercars and continue a GT program than to just be filling the field and pretending that we’re going to move forward.”

The Kiwi will work closely alongside long-time friend Love in the new Morris role, something which Evans noted will make the transition easier.

The elder Love brother remains a prominent figure in global GT3 racing, notably as an integral part of Johor Motorsports Racing’s program in Asia.

The pair have recently been teammates at Arise Racing GT, with Love partnering Steve Wyatt and Evans alongside Elliott Schutte.

Despite being entered in the Phillip Island season opener, Love has not made a start in the current GT World Challenge Australia season thus far.