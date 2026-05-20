The Young Driver Academy (YDA) was created in an attempt to strengthen Toyota Gazoo Racing’s existing young driver development and integrate into broader GT racing around the globe.

The initiative will provide a pathway to identify and promote promising young drivers in Australia and New Zealand by providing a seamless ladder from the GT4 to the top of GT3 competition.

Australasian efforts will be overseen by Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand.

The first two drivers to benefit will be part of the first evaluation for the Oceania region between June and July, with simulator sessions at Toyota Racing headquarters in Europe.

Selection for the first YDA is already complete, and the successful candidates will be assessed in simulator sessions.

Drivers who excel in these sessions will be invited to Motorland Aragon for an on-track GT3 test.

Successful candidates may then be recommended for future GR Customer Racing GT3 efforts.

All drivers confirmed to race a GR Supra GT4 EVO2 in 2026 were automatically entered into an initial evaluation process – including Monochrome GT4 Australia front-runners Daniel Frougas and Lachlan Evennett.

For the next YDA intake, any high-performing drivers aged between 17 and 27 can apply provided they meet FIA GT3 licence and eligibility requirements.

“We think this international programme will definitely appeal to the increasing number of drivers racing in GR Supra GT4 cars in Oceania,” said TGRNZ motorsport manager Nicolas Caillol.

“It will be more relevant to drivers targeting future international GT3 activities. The evaluation process will be fully data driven at every stage.

“GR Customer Racing will define clear performance targets, use advanced simulation methods, and structured on-track analytics to ensure progression is transparent and based on measured criteria.”