Held at Queensland Raceway for the second time, this year’s running of the Tag Team Enduro was part of the AASA Hi-Tec Oils Super Series ‘2 Days of Thunder’ event.

TA2 revealed viewership and engagement numbers for the event, boasting its strongest ever performance on social media.

With commentary led by Supercars caller Matt Naulty, the free-to-air broadcast on SBS totalled almost 450,000 viewers, with another 30,000 joining the live streams on YouTube and Facebook.

Broadcast numbers from Fox Sports and Kayo Sports are not published.

The event generated more than 500,000 Facebook interactions and a further 415,000 on Instagram.

The two-driver round attracted some of the biggest names in Australian motorsport, including Brodie Kostecki, Ryan Wood, Tim Slade, and Will Davison.

Alongside the Supercars stars, several high-profile rising stars made starts, further increasing the level of competition.

Alice Buckley and Tim Slade all but dominated the weekend, winning both 40-minute two-driver races and taking both Saturday sprints.

The pair won the round, becoming the first drivers to win the event back-to-back.

“Having the support of some of the biggest names in the sport was incredible and to watch drivers like Pip Casabene, Kody Garland and NZ TA2 Champion driver Caleb Byers not only have the same pace as the superstars but in some cases also be quicker was exciting,” said category manager Matthew MacKelden.

“The 2026 Project Dry Hire Tag Team Enduro was the fourth edition of the annual event and exceeded expectations in every area – on track, commercially and digitally so to see the level of engagement from fans, competitors and corporate partners shows the strength of where TA2 is positioned within Australian motorsport.”

The TA2 Muscle Car Series returns at Sydney Motorsport Park to headline Round 3 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series on July 17-18.