The survey is aimed at those in WA involved in all forms of motorsport including circuit racing, speedway, drag racing and two-wheeled racing.

According to promotional material, the information captured by the survey is “vital in helping demonstrate the true scale and value of motorsport in Western Australia”.

The survey can be accessed via this link and is open until May 25.

It comes at a time when the state government’s spend on motorsport is in the spotlight as it looks to bring the Perth Park precinct, which will host a Supercars street race, to life.

Meanwhile the survey has the backing of the WA Sporting Car Club, which operates Wanneroo Raceway, with club general manager Russell Avis urging everyone involved in motorsport to take part.

“This survey is one of the most important opportunities we have had to help quantify the economic and community impact of motorsport in Western Australia,” said Avis.

“Motorsport extends well beyond what people see on race day. It supports clubs, venues, volunteers, local businesses, trades, tourism, suppliers, hospitality and an entire network of passionate people across the state.

“To ensure our industry is properly represented, we need strong participation from all corners of the motorsport community.

“I encourage everyone involved, competitors, crews, officials, volunteers, families, businesses, and supporters, to complete the survey and share it widely throughout your networks.

“The more responses collected, the stronger the representation of our industry will be.”