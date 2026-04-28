A note attributed to new Motorsport Australia CEO Josh Blanskby went to all licensed competitors today with a less-than-subtle reminder of how yellow flags work.

The note outlines that a single-waved yellow means to reduce speed and not overtake, while double-waved yellows require a driver to reduce speed significantly, not overtake and “be prepared to take evasive action or stop”.

Yellow flag compliance was thrust into the spotlight by several incidents at major events so far this year.

The first was the crash at the Bathurst 12 Hour that left Mercedes driver Ralf Aron with a broken back.

Then, at the Bathurst 6 Hour, Richard Barram suffered multiple fractures after clashing with Grant Denyer, who had failed to sight yellow flags at the previous flag point.

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The most recent incident happened during the Christchurch Super440 where local officials displayed yellow flags and safety car boards despite race control not calling for them.

In that case Motorsport Australia stewards elected not to penalise drivers who executed passes under what were technically yellow flag conditions due to the confusion.

While none of these incidents are directly referenced in the email from MA, clear links can be drawn based on the language used by the CEO

For example, drivers are warned that it is their responsibility to “know the location of every flag point” and “monitor the status of flags at each flag point whilst you are on the circuit, whether in practice, qualifying or race”.

There is also a paragraph covering off instances in which flags have been incorrectly displayed, noting that “drivers are required to comply with flag signals, regardless of how the situation may appear from within the vehicle”.

The email also notes that “Motorsport Australia expects its stewards to enforce its regulations and to act to determine appropriate penalties when those regulations are breached.

“Motorsport Australia supports its stewards to investigate these incidents and determine and impose penalties.

“Penalties for failure to comply are set out in the Circuit Race Standing Regulations and can include time penalties, drive-through penalties and loss of grid positions.