Denyer was driving the #101 Class A2 Chevrolet Camaro that he shared with Tony Quinn and Ryder Quinn when he came upon the scene of an incident at Griffins Bend.

As he passed the scene of Matt Kiss’ stationary #35 Class E Mazda 3, Denyer tried to pass the slower #84 Class C Volkswagen Scirocco driven at the time by Richard Barram.

The pair made wheel-to-wheel contact, which spat Barram into the wall on his left. Denyer also collided with the wall but at a shallower angle.

In the aftermath of the crash, Denyer was taken to Bathurst Hospital for checks after his shoulder had briefly dislocated.

Barram was taken to Orange Hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken back, fractured ribs, and multiple fractures to his foot that will require reconstructive surgery.

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The incident drew intense online criticism. Double-waved yellow flags were waving on the driver’s left approaching the corner, indicating no passing was allowed.

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In a statement provided to Speedcafe by Denyer, he said those yellow flags were obscured by the cars ahead of him and that he was not told over the radio of the stopped car ahead.

“Let me start by expressing sincere concern for Richard Barram following Sunday’s incident at the Bathurst 6 Hour,” said Denyer.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the extent of his injuries, including a fractured vertebra and the need for follow-up surgery.

“I spent time with Richard in hospital after the crash, when he was being treated for rib and foot injuries, so this further update came as quite a shock.

“I spoke with him last night (Tuesday) via the phone and was glad to hear he is now at home recovering.

“I understand first-hand the seriousness of this kind of injury and its recovery. My thoughts are very much with Richard and his family at this time.

“In relation to the incident itself, I am always fully willing to cooperate with motorsport officials to clarify what happened and to make the sport safer,” Denyer added.

“By way of a brief description from my seat (as I’ve been asked by many): as I was on my approach to Turn 2 on the right-hand side of the track, I was seeking to pass two slower class cars.

“As a result, I had no line of sight to the flag point on the left. I was focused on the braking point and clearing the two cars safely and could not see the yellow flags to the left – it was completely unsighted.

“There was no radio call advising of double yellows or a stopped car ahead and, as I came into Turn 2 (Griffins Bend), I observed a waved green flag above the parked vehicle, indicating a return to normal racing conditions. I then moved to the right based on that understanding.

“At that point, Richard appeared to move to the right also, I believe to avoid the stopped car on the left, not expecting me to be there. Our cars made contact, which resulted in both of us being directed into the wall.”

A video that Denyer posted to social media received hundreds of thousands of views and more than 1500 comments, including some criticism for how he described the accident.

Denyer said he did not mean to make light of the crash or Barram’s injuries and was trying to quell mainstream media coverage of the crash.

The incident has been reported on by most high-profile mainstream outlets.

“I posted a video to social media in the aftermath of the incident because there was significant speculation in the media surrounding my condition,” Denyer explained.

“The sole intent was to reduce mainstream media speculation.

“It was certainly never, in any way, intended to minimise what Richard was going through, and I regret if it has been perceived that way — that certainly wasn’t the intention.”

Although Denyer is most well-known publicly for his broadcast roles and as the host of Deal Or No Deal, he is also an experienced driver.

Denyer has three Bathurst 1000 starts and has competed in the Bathurst 12 Hour regularly since 2007 and every year since 2022 with Wall Racing in a Lamborghini Huracan.

In his 20 years of racing at Mount Panorama, he has been an outright podium finisher and class winner.

“Motorsport is a sport I have been part of for many years,” he said.

“It is both incredibly rewarding and inherently dangerous. I have lost friends and colleagues in this industry, so I do not take incidents like this lightly.

“I have offered my full support to Richard and his family during this time, and also to Matt Kiss, whose Mazda was also impacted in the incident.

“I have made contact with race organisers and race control to assist fully with any investigation into the incident.”

The most recent two endurance events at Mount Panorama have been blighted by big, back-breaking incidents.

After Ralf Aron suffered a broken back in a harrowing Bathurst 12 Hour crash, measures were put in place ahead of the Bathurst 6 Hour to avoid a repeat.

Denyer said more could be done.

“Many drivers have voiced a desire for flag points on both sides of the track at Griffins Bend. I feel this incident highlights the need for this to be looked at seriously,” he reasoned.

“There has also been recent discussion about onboard warning lights, as seen in other forms of motorsport, and I support this discussion following my incident and that in the 12 Hour.

“As I said earlier, my focus remains Richard’s recovery, and I sincerely hope he is able to make a full and strong return from this.”