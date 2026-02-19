Aron suffered a broken back when his Craft-Bamboo Racing Mercedes-AMG hit the stationary Tsunami RT Porsche 911 of Johannes Zelger.

Aron was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with two vertebral fractures.

In an update on social media, the Estonian confirmed his parents had arrived and that he had left Orange Hospital.

Aron posted an image of himself wearing a back brace while sat in a wheelchair.

“I am able to stand up and walk a little,” Aron wrote.

“Took my first shower yesterday – amazing experience.

“On my way to Sydney and at some point eventually travel home.”

Aron said he would be seen by doctors in Sydney to start his recovery. A date on his return to Europe has not been set.

Aron’s racing program was to include seasons in GT World Challenge Asia and International GT Open.