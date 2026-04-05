The crash occurred shortly before the end of the fourth hour with Grant Denyer, Richard Barram and Matt Kiss all involved.

The incident started when Denyer (Class A2 Chevrolet Camaro) tried to pass Barram’s Class C Volkswagen Sirocco coming through Griffins Bend.

The pair made contact which sent Barram into the side of Kiss’ Class E Mazda, which was already stranded on the outside of the corner, before the Scirocco made front-end contact with the wall.

The corner was already under double waved yellows due to the stranded Mazda.

According to the broadcast all drivers are in a stable condition and have been transported to the medical centre.