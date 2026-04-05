Seton was navigating the left hand corner at the bottom of The Chase when the #30 Gomersall Motorsport Ford Mustang seemed to lose its brakes.

The third generation star missed the corner, skated across the gravel trap and collided heavily with the tyre wall head on.

The impact with the wall tipped the Mustang up onto its side.

Seton climbed from the car while still on its side and was able to walk away, appearing unharmed.

Having been been a class A2 contender earlier in the race, an issue saw Ben Gomersall stop on Mountain Straight.

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Seton’s father Glenn suspected a brake failure was the cause.

“We don’t really know what happened because there was no communication from the time it happened until he got out,” said Seton.

“It was a pretty scary moment and nothing was happening and no doors were opening and things like that. It’s great to see him out.

“If you look at it, it’s probably had brake failure I’d say. He’s tried to get through the gravel trap and get around where that barrier was, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“Once you get on that gravel you just can’t turn. I’m grateful that that tyre barrier was there because it absorbed a lot of impact.

“Until he comes back we won’t really know what the failure was.”