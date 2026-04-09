Grant Denyer and Richard Barram clashed on the exit of Griffins Bend shortly before the four-hour mark of last Sunday’s race before both hit the wall.

The incident happened in a double waved yellow zone prompted by another car being parked on the outside of the corner.

The stricken car was hit by Barram’s Volkswagen before Barram made heavy front-on contact with the concrete wall.

The impact left Barram with multiple fractures in his ribs, back and foot and facing reconstructive surgery this week.

Denyer was released from hospital on Sunday and avoided any serious injuries.

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The TV star and accomplished racer has copped criticism for his role in the crash given he was seemingly attempting to pass under double waved yellows.

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He has since put out a statement explaining that he had not seen the flag point on the approach to the corner and was unaware about the yellow flags.

He also clarified that he is “fully willing to cooperate with motorsport officials to clarify what happened and to make the sport safer”.

Motorsport Australia has confirmed to Speedcafe that an investigation into the matter is underway.

It is the second time this year the governing body has needed to investigate a crash at Mount Panorama that left a driver injured.

The Bathurst 12 Hour was rocked by a nasty crash at the entry to Forrest’s Elbow with Ralf Aron breaking his back after hitting a spun car at speed.

The outcome of that investigation was several safety tweaks that were approved and initiated in the lead-up to the 6 Hour.