Barram’s Volkswagen Scirocco made heavy head-on contact with an exposed concrete wall on the exit of Griffins Bend during Sunday’s race, prompted by a side-by-side clash with Denyer, who was trying to get past.

The clash happened in a double-waved yellow zone due to another car being stranded on the left-hand side of the track, Barram clipping that car before hitting the wall.

Barram was transported in a stable condition to Orange hospital, where the full extent of his injuries was assessed.

He has since been diagnosed with multiple rib fractures, a fractured vertebra and multiple fractures in his foot that will require reconstructive surgery.

Barram is expected to begin surgery in Brisbane later this week.

Advertisements

Denyer made his first public comment since the crash yesterday, outlining that he suffered no major injuries.

Win a limited edition 1:18 scale model #8 BJR Camaro. Enter Now.

He also called the incident “very minor” and said, “someone just tagged my car trying to avoid another parked car and that just spat us both into the wall”.

That has drawn the ire of the Barram camp, which has laid the blame squarely on Denyer’s feet, given he appeared to be passing in a double waved yellow zone.

“Following media coverage of the incident involving car 84 and car 101 at the 2026 Bathurst 6 Hour, we feel it’s important the full facts are on the record,” said Barram’s co-driver James Hay.

“Our driver Richard Barram was struck by Grant Denyer’s vehicle in a zone under double waved yellow flags – a sector requiring all drivers to slow and prepare to stop. The collision was not a racing incident. It was avoidable.

“As a result of the impact, Richard sustained multiple rib fractures, a fractured vertebra, and multiple fractures in his foot requiring reconstructive surgery. Our vehicle was written off.

“We had hoped to deal with this privately and allow the stewards’ process to run its course. However, following Grant’s recent Facebook post in which he described the incident as ‘someone just tagged my car’ – while our driver is recovering from serious injuries – we felt compelled to respond publicly.

“We are deeply disappointed that he would minimise a serious incident on social media and deflect responsibility while Richard is still recovering.

“The outpouring of support we have received from the Australian motorsport community has been overwhelming, and it is partly that support – and our obligation to those people – that has driven us to reach out and set the record straight publicly.

“We wish Grant a full recovery. But the facts matter — particularly when a driver is facing a long road to recovery.

“We are cooperating fully with Motorsport Australia and trust the stewards’ process to reflect what the data, officials, and witnesses confirm.”