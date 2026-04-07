Around the four-hour mark of the race, Denyer made wheel-to-wheel contact with the Class C VW Scirocco of Richard Barram at Griffins Bend.

The crash occurred in a double-waved yellow zone due to the stricken Class E Mazda of Matt Kiss.

Barram’s car collided with the Mazda before hitting the exposed concrete wall heavily, ricocheting back across the track.

It was initially announced that all drivers were in a stable condition at the medical centre before Barram was transported to Orange hospital and Denyer to Bathurst hospital for further observation.

Denyer confirmed via social media that his hospital stay was “an hour” long for compulsory checks and that he is uninjured.

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On Monday, Denyer flew from Sydney to Melbourne to continue shooting Deal Or No Deal episodes with Network 10.

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“I know there are a few crazy headlines going on out there that I’ve had a major accident and I’m in hospital, but I just wanted to let you all know that I’m A-OK,” Denyer confirmed via Facebook.

“I was only in hospital for an hour and that was for compulsory checks as part of the regulations.

“It was very minor, it was just a very small scrape. Someone just tagged my car trying to avoid another parked car and that just spat us both into the wall.”

The #101 Camaro that Denyer shared with Tony Quinn and Ryder Quinn had been in outright contention during the day, with Ryder leading several laps in the hour prior to the incident.

Barram’s VW shared with James Hay and Paul Ansell had led Class C during the second and third hour and the team was in contention to win.

Speedcafe has sought an update on Barram’s condition.