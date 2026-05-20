The Prema Racing driver suffered three fractured vertebrae in the incident with teammate James Wharton during the Sprint Race at Albert Park.

The accident forced both drivers out of the remainder of the weekend on medical grounds.

“I broke three vertebrae but, thankfully, no surgery was required,” Sharp said.

“I’m now back to full fitness and eager to get the year back on track.

“I’m fully up and running again, which is great.”

The crash came after a fierce intra-team battle for position, with the pair colliding heavily at Turn 5 and triggering a red flag.

Despite the severity of the impact, both drivers were able to climb from their cars, though subsequent medical checks ruled them out of Sunday’s Feature Race.

Speaking to the F3 website, Sharp downplayed the long-term impact of the injuries despite the initial diagnosis.

“When they say you have a broken back, it probably sounds worse than it actually is,” he said.

“I broke three vertebrae in my back, so I’m really lucky. I think it could have been a lot worse.

“I think it was T11, T12 and L1 – thankfully, no surgery was required. Just needed time to heal really.”

He added that the recovery had been straightforward, with no significant pain or complications.

“The whole recovery process has been really easy, I’m pretty much back to full health.

“The whole time I have been pretty much pain-free.

“I’ve always been able to walk, and it’s never really been that big of a deal.”

Sharp explained he spent the break working through physio and building back up to full training ahead of the European rounds.

“Now, I’m at the point where I’m pretty much fully back into my training, back in the gym, back out running, back cycling, doing pretty much everything I could do before,” he said.

The 19-year-old added the enforced break, extended by the cancellation of the Bahrain round due to the Middle East conflict, allowed him to reset ahead of a crucial stretch of races.

Sharp had shown strong pace prior to the Melbourne incident, setting the fastest lap in the Sprint Race and running competitively through the field before the clash with Wharton ended his charge.

That underlying speed has given him confidence heading into Monaco, where qualifying is expected to be decisive.

“There are lots of positives,” he said.

“The pace was really strong in Australia and I loved Monaco last year. I scored double points there, so I’m really looking forward to going back – it’s a pretty special place.

“We need to be fully focused on maximising everything in qualifying because, obviously, grid position is absolutely critical around Monaco.

“But I’m confident we can have a really good weekend.”

Preparations for the return to racing ramp up this week with a two-day official test at the Red Bull Ring, marking Sharp’s first time back in the cockpit since the Australian Grand Prix.

“It will be the first time I’ve been back in the car since Melbourne,” he said.

“These two days will give me the chance to get back in the seat and build momentum before we go racing again.

“I’m now fully focused and really looking forward to getting started again.”

Wharton, who was also sidelined after the crash, revealed he suffered a split lung in the impact, ruling him out of training and flying for several weeks.

Despite the severity of the incident, Wharton said the pair had addressed what happened and moved on, acknowledging the clash was avoidable.

“We’re young drivers, yes, but there was a lot of people involved… So we just need to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” the Australian told the Missed Apex F1 podcast earlier this month.

Formula 3 resumes in Monaco on June 4-7.