The Kiwi and Australian were engaged in an enthralling battle in the middle of the top 10 just prior to the halfway point of the sprint race, before coming to blows at turn five.

Wharton and Sharp ran side-by-side through the opening few corners while battling for seventh and eighth position.

While navigating turn four, Wharton got slightly sideways in the mid corner, forcing Sharp off the road onto the tarmac runoff area.

Sharp re-joined the circuit and moved to the inside of Wharton into turn 5, where the pair came together.

Both cars impacted the outside wall heavily, with Sharp’s car ricocheting back onto the circuit, thankfully being avoided by oncoming traffic.

Advertisements

The Prema teammates each climbed from their destroyed cars unharmed, with Sharp expressing his displeasure over the radio.

“Mate, this guy is a f-ing idiot!” exclaimed Sharp, in anger.

The Safety Car was called immediately before the red flag was shortly drawn and the field brought into the pit lane.

Due to the damage to the outside wall and the clean-up effort, the race was eventually declared.

Upon back-dating one lap, Bruno Del Pino was awarded the victory, with the only top five scoring points.

Wharton and Sharp were classified in seventh and eighth position respectively.

Australian driver Patrick Heuzenroeder finished in 23rd position in his debut F3 Sprint race.