Jones will compete under the Summit Fleet Racing banner on May 22-24 at Symmons Plains.

The car was unveiled at the Devonport waterfront in Tasmania with a demonstration run through the town.

The car will make a public appearance on Wednesday at the Supercars Fanfare at Market Square Pavilion.

Summit Fleet Leasing and Management is celebrating 20 years with Brad Jones Racing this year.

“The new Summit Fleet Racing Supra looks incredible and giving it a run in Devonport before we head to Symmons is very cool,” said Macauley Jones.

“Summit Fleet has been a fantastic supporter of BJR, so it’s really special to help celebrate our 20-year partnership with this new livery.

“It’s been a few weeks since we’ve been racing, so I’m keen to get back out on track in Tassie.

“It’s one of my favourite circuits on the calendar, and hopefully we can put together a strong showing this weekend.”

Team owner Brad Jones added: “It’s fantastic to celebrate this milestone with Summit Fleet.

“They’ve been a valued partner of BJR for many years, and to see the business continue to grow and innovate is incredibly impressive.

“We’re proud of the relationship we’ve built with Summit Fleet over the last 20 years.

“Partnerships like this are important to our team, and it’s great to celebrate such a significant achievement together.”

The Tasmania Super440 begins on Friday with back-to-back practice sessions, starting at 2:05pm AEST.

Coverage is live and exclusively on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports with live updates on Speedcafe.com.