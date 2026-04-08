The two historic venues have faced challenges in recent years that have cast questions over their long-term viability.

For Sandown the threat has long been property development, considering the dual use facility (horse and car racing) occupies prime suburban Melbourne real estate.

Talk of site development has dulled recently, though, adding at least an uneasy sense of stability in the short term.

That’s a view shared by Motorsport Australia’s new CEO Josh Blanksby who, previously held the same role with Sandown owner the Melbourne Racing Club.

“I had a very positive meeting with the Melbourne Racing Club last week to talk about their motorsport future,” Blanskby told Speedcafe.

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“The irony is not lost on me; I was there for 10 years and there wasn’t much of a focus on motorsport.

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“Now to see the Melbourne Racing Club wanting to invest in it, they’ve acknowledged they need to invest into the facilities and we’re very keen to help them with that.

“It’s a very important part of their business at Sandown. They realise that they can use [the circuit] every day. They can get a return out of it if they put a bit of investment into it.

“Where it sits, geography-wise, it’s a great asset. It’s got a great history and they’re pretty keen to celebrate it.”

Phillip Island, meanwhile, was dealt a major blow in February when the Victorian government lost its MotoGP deal to South Australia.

That has stripped the iconic circuit of its marquee event right at a time when its ageing facilities require updating.

Ensuring the facility survives the MotoGP loss is something firmly in Blanskby’s sights as well.

“Philip Island is key,” he said.

“MotoGP going is disappointing, although it’s good news for Adelaide in that respect.

“We’ve already had conversations with government about how important [Phillip Island] is and the regional community is, and the government has been open to those discussions.

“I see this as an opportunity for four-wheel motorsport, because can we replace the MotoGP with a four-wheel event that celebrates Philip Island.

“Now, from our perspective, investment in infrastructure is key, because that benefits grass roots, and the government knows that.

“While a signature event would be great, if money is going to be invested, it would be good to see it invested into infrastructure and allow club-level participants to use it.”