Norris finished second to Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli in the Miami Grand Prix while Oscar Piastri completed the podium for a McLaren two-three.

McLaren brought a raft of upgrades to Miami, with seven updates to the MCL40 – including changes to the front wing, nose cone, sipepods, engine cover, floor and rear wing.

More upgrades are expected for Montreal, which bodes well off the back of its most successful weekend of the season to date after four events.

There is, however, a caveat.

Norris sought to temper expectations in the knowledge that Miami is traditionally a circuit that suits McLaren.

Advertisements

Speaking post-race, Norris said the team needs a larger sample size before it can truly say whether the team is competitive.

“I think you’d have to feel silly if you don’t feel confident about the future when we improved so much this weekend,” said Norris.

“We also know it’s a track that suits us.

“I’m always that guy that looks at things on the slightly more glass-half-empty side, but this is a track that suits us and in the past has not suited the Mercedes quite so well.

“Yet they were still very fast, and we’re going to go to a track that Mercedes have probably been the best at over the last five, six years. So, we have to wait and see.

“I know we’re bringing upgrades, but in Formula 1 it’s too easy to judge things over one race.

“You need to see how you are over a number of races and different styles of track: street circuits, hot tracks, cold tracks, tight and twisty, fast circuits.

“So, there’s no point getting ahead of ourselves.

“We’ve had a very good weekend, I’m very proud of the team, but I also want to make sure they keep pushing and keep trying to improve things, because we still need that.”

Norris led a McLaren one-two in the Sprint at Miami, which with the Grand Prix result has propelled the Papaya pair into contention.

Piasti echoed Norris’ sentiment, keen not to rest on the laurels of its Miami success.

“It’s going to be interesting to see,” said Piastri.

“As Lando said, we kind of need to see where we stack up at a few different tracks.

“I think especially in the Sprint side of this weekend, to have a one-two in the Sprint on pure pace, that was a pretty big surprise for us. So, things are working well.

“We expected the upgrades to be a good step forward and they have been, and hopefully they are again in Canada.

“But obviously Mercedes didn’t bring a lot this weekend and they also have an upgrade package for Canada, so we’ll have to wait and see how much that’s worth for them.”

If there is one driver looking forward to Montreal, it’s probably George Russell.

He has had to play siecond fiddle to Antonelli since winning in Melbourne – finishing second in Shanghai, fourth at Suzuka, and fourth in Miami.

Russell won last year’s Canadian Grand Prix and has only finished outside the top four once in his four starts there with Mercedes.

Like McLaren, Mercedes is also expected to bring upgrades to Montreal.

“George for sure is going to be super strong in Canada, he’s always been very strong there, so he’s for sure going to be back at the top,” said Antonelli.

“But I think I feel much more comfortable in the car, much more in control as well. And I think we’re just going to keep trying our best.

“I’m going to try to maximise every time I go on track. But yeah, let’s see as well how Canada is going to be.

“Hopefully we can repeat ourselves like this weekend, but we’ll see also how the upgrades work.

“I’m really proud of the team, of the job they’re doing, and I’m really enjoying the journey.”

The Canadian Grand Prix takes place on May 23-25.