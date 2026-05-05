Split between 13 Pro-Am and three Trophy class entries, the battle at the top of each class promises to be close.

Just two points separate Pro-Am championship leaders Broc Feeney/Brad Schumacher and Jaxon Evans/Elliott Schutte following Round 1.

The reigning champions will be on the hunt for redemption at The Bend.

Having won the opening race of the season, contact from Schumacher spun Shane Smollen in Race 2, resulting in a penalty and a ninth place finish.

Alex Gardner sits 10 points clear of Matthew Stoupas and Paul Stokell in the Trophy class, with new co-driver Ben Porter jumping on board at Volante Rosso Motorsport for The Bend.

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One additional car enters the field for Round 2, with local outfit Team BRM running a third Audi R8 LMS EVO II for GT ace Garnet Patterson and local supermarket mogul JP Drake.

Missing from the entry list having been absent from the opening round at Phillip Island are Am Class contenders Theo and James Koundouris.

The Canberran brothers were initially entered for the season opener, but did not contest the round.

Also missing is the fourth Ferrari 296 GT3 of Steven Wyatt and Jordan Love, run out of Arise Racing GT.

Supercars star Thomas Randle returns for the second consecutive round as an injury substitute for Alex Peroni at Team BRM.

Randle and Mark Rosser combined for a podium finish at Phillip Island, and remain to be a strong combination.

Round 2 of GT World Challenge Australia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.

Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo from 8:00am ACST on Saturday, and 8:30am on Sunday.

There is no broadcast of the Friday sessions.

GT World Challenge Australia session times

Friday May 8

Practice 1: 9:20am – 10:20am

Bronze Practice: 1:00pm – 1:40pm

Practice 2: 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Saturday May 9

Qualifying 1: 10:15am – 10:30am

Qualifying 2: 10:40am – 10:55am

Race 1: 4:20pm – 5:20pm

Sunday May 10

Race 2 Grid Walk: 1:45pm – 2:00pm

Race 2: 2:10pm – 3:10pm

GT World Challenge Australia Round 2 entry list