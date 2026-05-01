Randle returns with South Australian outfit Team BRM, where the Tickford Racing driver raced as a substitute for the team’s regular Pro Alex Peroni at Round 1.

Peroni was sidelined by injury from the season opener at Phillip Island, initially expected to return for The Bend.

The Bend is expected to be Randle’s final appearance for the team, with Peroni now poised to return for Round 3 at Queensland Raceway in June.

“It’s great to be back in GT World Challenge Australia with Mark [Rosser] and Team BRM at The Bend,” Randle said.

“We’ll adorn the Castrol colours again – back by popular demand. The car got such a great reaction at Phillip Island, so it’s nice to give it another run after the reaction that we received.

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“I was originally only meant to do one event, but with Alex still recovering from his injury, I’ll keep his seat warm one more time.

“Mark and I tested at The Bend this week and it was really productive. Testing before an event is a luxury that we don’t often get in Supercars, so I know it will be really beneficial come the weekend.

“Phillip Island showed that Mark and I can race for trophies, so the aim is to do more of the same next weekend.”

Randle and Rosser scored a podium during the first race at Phillip Island, but a last-lap incident cost them a second podium chance.

Round 2 of GT World Challenge Australia is set to commence on May 8-10 at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.