Partnered by TA2 NZ champion Caleb Byers, Hughes’ return to the category comes with the backing of automotive servicer ACDelco Service Centres.

Carrying the #1, the striking livery was revealed on Thursday ahead of the event at ACDelco Bundamba.

Hughes described the partnership with Byers as “last minute”, but expressed excitement at joining the young Kiwi charger.

“I rang Graham Cheney who owns my car, and I said, ‘do you know who I’m racing the two driver with?’, Hughes told Speedcafe.

“And I was expecting it to be Tyler Cheney or Tim Brook or someone like that, and he said, ‘no you’re actually going to do it with whoever wins the New Zealand [TA2] championship.

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“Well, that wasn’t on my bingo card, but it’s pretty exciting.

“So Caleb had an awesome year over there, so it’s really, really cool to be able to do it with Caleb.”

Byers, having never raced in Australia, was quick to express his excitement about racing alongside Hughes

“All year long we were just racing for fun,” said Byers.

“And then, yeah, I found out at the last round from the team that we were coming over.

“I’ve been watching Jarrod on TV for the last couple of years, so it’s pretty cool to turn up with a guy like him, and, yeah, I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Having raced with Chevrolet Performance colours during the Trans Am Cup Series season opener at Bathurst, Hughes suggested partnering with ACDelco for the Tag Team Enduro thanks to Byers’ existing relationship with the brand.

“It’s awesome to have ACDelco back on the side of the car for myself,” said Hughes.

“I’ve had it on there before and it’s good to have it back, but more so it’s really cool to have two of us, both sponsored by ACDelco and GM in the same car, going to, going to try and win some trophies.”

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro is held this weekend, May 1-3, at Queensland Raceway as part of 2 Days of Thunder – Round 2 of the AASA Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

The duo will hit the track for one practice session on Friday afternoon at 3:20pm AEST.

TA2 will contest six races across the weekend, two 12-lap sprints and a 40-minute enduro each on Saturday and Sunday.