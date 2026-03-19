Randle will join Mark Rosser in the #268 Team BRM Audi R8 for the season opener in place of Alex Peroni.

Peroni flagged via social media that he would miss GT Festival Phillip Island due to injury but plans to return for the second round.

It marks a reunion between Randle and Team BRM, for whom he drove in S5000.

“It’s a great opportunity, even if it’s just a one-off for now, and it’s nice to be back working with the team again after my time with them in S5000,” said Randle.

“There’s a bit of a reunion there with Marcus (Koch) as well, which makes it even more enjoyable.

Advertisements

“It’s also my first time driving the Audi GT3, so the media day has been about getting comfortable and building some laps.

“Phillip Island is a track I love, and GT cars always put on a great show here, so it’s a perfect place to kick things off.

“The goal is to work closely with Mark, be competitive, and hopefully put ourselves towards the front.

“If it leads to more opportunities later in the year, that would be fantastic, but for now, the focus is on doing the best job we can this weekend and filling in while Alex recovers.”

“I’m really excited to get the season underway at Phillip Island,” said Rosser.

“We were strong here last year, so it’s a great place to start, and I’m looking forward to building on that performance.

“It’s obviously unfortunate not to have Alex for the opening rounds, but we’re very fortunate to have Tom step in – he’s a quality driver and brings great experience.”

“He’s worked with Marcus (Koch) before and we’ve done some sim work together, so there’s already a strong foundation there.”

Confirmation of Rosser and Randle puts to bed any doubts about the #268 Audi, which suffered a massive crash earlier this year in the Meguiar’s Bathurst 12 Hour.

“It’s been a busy lead-in for the team after Bathurst, with a last-minute effort to get the car ready, but everyone’s done a fantastic job to have us on track,” Rosser explained.

“As always, the goal is to fight for strong results and ultimately the championship, and with tracks like Phillip Island and The Bend suiting us, we’re hoping to start the season on the front foot.”

Liqui-Moly GT Festival Phillip Island takes place on March 27-29.