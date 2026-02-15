The Team BRM Audi R8 crashed earlier in the race in the hands of Mark Rosser when he washed out wide over the top of McPhillamy Park and spun backwards into the wall.

The team conducted extensive repairs to the car, and returned to the contest more than 30 laps behind the leaders.

Unfortunately, that work was undone when Golding got wide at the Metal Grate, spun the Audi, and slammed into the outside wall.

Golding’s car got airborne and erupted into flames before coming to a rest at John Hinxman Vista.

The crash could have implications for the rest of Rosser’s season as a GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS campaign regular with Team BRM.

“The first thing is Jimmy is alright. He got out of the car so that’s the main thing,” said a downcast Rosser.

“The car is probably toast I think, so we’ll see what we can do for the rest of the year.”