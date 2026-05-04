The pair will share the team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at The Bend, which marks the second time they have raced together.

Gardner and Porter were on board for the Aston Martin’s Australian debut at Queensland Raceway in 2024.

Porter is a regular in GT competition in Asia, but also has experience on home soil in Australia.

He combined with Andrew MacPherson in the inaugural GT World Challenge Australia season in 2021, taking the Am Class title.

Porter and MacPherson recently took an Am Cup race win in GT World Challenge Asia’s visit to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia.

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“I’m really looking forward to coming back to rejoin Volante Rosso in the Aston Martin at The Bend,” said Porter.

“It was great to be part of the team’s very first event with the Aston back in 2024, and since then, they have brought that package a long way.

“The car is sorted, the team know it really well and there’s no reason why we can’t be in a position to fight for a good result.

“The Bend is a track that I know really well, and we all know that Alex is a talented driver, so for me, we have all the ingredients to get some good results together.

“I’ve been keeping myself race fit too. I raced in GT World Challenge Asia over the weekend and took a class win on Sunday, so I’m as ready as I’ve ever been to return to Australia and get back into my home GT championship.”

Since the GTWC Australia season opener in March, Gardner has kept race fit in the Ligier European Series.

The young gun claimed a race win on debut at Barcelona, and finished second at Paul Ricard in France.

Vacating the Aston Martin for Porter is British racer Lee Stibbs, a regular in the Australian IRC Racing Series.

During a one-off appearance in Round 1 at Phillip Island, Stibbs combined with Gardner to claim a pair of top 10 outright finishes, taking class honours in Race 2.

Round 2 of GT World Challenge Australia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.