Kostecki was spun out of contention for the Jason Richards Trophy shortly after a Safety Car restart in the dying stages of the 200km Sunday race.

The DJR star had successfully dive-bombed Mostert into Turn 2, only for the Toyota driver to instigate three bouts of side-to-side contact on the following straight.

The last of those hits knocked Kostecki off the track.

Mostert stressed in the aftermath that the ultimate outcome – for which he was penalised 30 seconds – was not his intention.

However, Mostert also made clear that he instigated the straight-line contact in retaliation to what he thought was an unfair move at Turn 2.

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Kostecki later labelled the move “malicious”, noting it wasn’t the first time he’s been driven off the road by Mostert.

While DJR management declined to speak publicly in the immediate aftermath, Story has now weighed in via the PG and The Doc podcast.

“Some of the comments from Chaz were frankly alarming and I think people can read into them what they will,” said Story.

“We’ve obviously taken the time to read some of the comments. I think the punters’ read on this one is pretty right.

“After the race, our team principal Mark Fenning went and saw Craig Baird, who is the driver standards observer for Motorsport Australia and the Repco Supercars Championship .

“Bairdo was pretty clear that the move Brodie made on Chaz was fair game, it was a done deal. On the exit we saw what happened.

“I thought Brodie’s remarks after the race and subsequent to that were absolutely on point. I endorse everything he said.”

Kostecki and Mostert appear to have made peace following the incident, snapped among a group of drivers at a house party in Toowoomba the following weekend.

“Chaz is a fairly image-conscious sort of a driver,” added Story, whose team gave Mostert his Supercars Championship debut in 2013.

“If you think about it he’s been a phenomenal ambassador for our sport for a number of years now.

“I suspect he’ll probably reflect upon this one and there’ll be a tinge of regret there.

“Certainly his comments, I would say his comments were unbecoming of a reigning champion.”

The Mostert incident overshadowed an otherwise positive weekend for Kostecki in Christchurch that included a Saturday race victory.

It cost Kostecki the championship lead to Broc Feeney, who also scored the JR Trophy.