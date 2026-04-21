Kostecki was elbowed off the road on the penultimate lap by Mostert between Turns 2 and 3, which sent the Dick Johnson Racing Mustang into the infield.

The #17 Ford spun wildly back across the circuit at Turn 3, miraculously avoiding contact with the pack amid a cloud of dust.

Mostert had been incensed by Kostecki’s successful overtake at Turn 2 and instigated three bouts of side-to-side contact, the last of which proved disastrous.

Kostecki was extremely measured in his comments to the TV broadcast post-race, but has now spoken out via his Lucky Dogs Podcast.

“I don’t know why it’s become a thing now where you can just drive people clear off [the road] or whatever else,” said Kostecki.

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“We were sort of side-by-side and then he kept hip-checking me.

“Like, he was actually throwing his car at me to try, basically make me lose a little bit of momentum or have to lift or whatever.

“And then I was still there and ended up getting hip-checked off the road.

“That’s when I was going through the grass and I thought I was going to be half-straight for the time, and then it started coming around.

“I’m like, ‘oh, it’s not going to be good. The nightmares I’ve been having about this joint are about to come true’.”

Kostecki had flagged on an earlier episode that the earth-filled tyre barriers around the circuit could mean a major accident resulting in “taking a trip to the cemetery”.

Podcast co-host Will Brown was directly behind the Mostert/Kostecki battle and dived off track to avoid contact with the spinning Kostecki.

Brodie needed to make that pass and it’s resulted in DRAMA between him and Brodie Kostecki!! #RepcoSC #Sueprcars pic.twitter.com/fKX05OeXaG — Supercars (@supercars) April 19, 2026

Brown said he was “quite angry” in the aftermath and questioned whether the 30-second penalty dished out to Mostert was enough.

Cam Hill was given a drive-through penalty for elbowing Zach Bates off track at Queensland Raceway last year, which also led to calls for harsher punishment.

“There’s a difference between hard racing and, like, malicious manoeuvres,” continued Kostecki.

“I thought it was probably pretty malicious, to be honest. And I only say it because this is the second time it’s happened in two weeks.

“It happened to Broc [Feeney] down the straight [at Taupo].”

Kostecki also shed further light on his post-race conversation with Mostert in pit lane.

“Chaz came up to me afterwards and he tried to contact me afterwards, but he basically just pins it all back to Turn 2 the whole time,” said Kostecki.

“I was like, ‘oh, well, I guess it’s just retaliation then’.”

Kostecki emphasised the conversation was far from a clear-cut apology.

“He started having a go at me!” Kostecki added.

“Because I was like, ‘if you’re going to come down and apologise, just do it’. Don’t need explanations or whatever else.

“It is what it is. Like I said, sometimes you’re the bug, sometimes you’re the windscreen. We all have lapses of judgement at times.

“But there’s a difference between a lapse in judgement and the malicious side.”