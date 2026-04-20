The pair were spotted by TV cameras in conversation on pit lane in the aftermath of the incident, in which Mostert elbowed Kostecki off the track on the run out of Turn 2.

Kostecki spun wildly across the infield – appearing to stay hard in the throttle as he did so – and narrowly avoided disaster when he rejoined backwards at Turn 3.

Mostert was dealt a 30-second penalty and confirmed to Speedcafe that he instigated the post-race conversation with the Ford driver.

“I spoke to Brodie,” Mostert said.

“I said I was sorry about the outcome, for sure, but I don’t know… It didn’t really sound like we got anywhere.

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“But anyway, that’s the way it is.”

Kostecki was furious in the immediate aftermath but gave a measured interview on the television broadcast following a one-on-one conversation with team owner Brett Ralph.

DJR declined to put any of its team up for comment to written media.

Mostert was among those dragged into Walkinshaw’s container for a meeting, with the team having also suffered the blow of Ryan Wood’s Jason Richards Trophy defeat.

“Obviously the outcome’s definitely not the intention,” Mostert stressed of his incident with Kostecki.

“[I was] letting him know I was pretty annoyed down at Turn 2 there, so jinked once and then twice, we made wheel-to-wheel contact and then that just spat me sideways and back into him a third time. So, not ideal.

“Rubbin’s racing this year, but like I said, definitely not the intention, but I was pretty annoyed about [Turn] 2.”

Brodie needed to make that pass and it’s resulted in DRAMA between him and Brodie Kostecki!! #RepcoSC #Sueprcars pic.twitter.com/fKX05OeXaG — Supercars (@supercars) April 19, 2026

The incident marked the second time in two rounds Mostert had instigated a straight-line bumping duel, following contact with Broc Feeney at Taupo.

Walkinshaw TWG CEO Bruce Stewart said the team would review the latest incident once back at its home base.

“It looked like there was a fair bit of side-to-side. I don’t know, it is what it is. The penalty came through,” he told Speedcafe.

“I don’t know how much wheel interlocking magnified it and made it seem bigger than general rubbing’s racing.

“I guess we’ll review that when we get back to Melbourne.”