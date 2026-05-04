The seven-time Supercars champion, now team principal and managing director at Triple Eight, has been in the US on what was dubbed a “secret mission”.

Late last week it was revealed that the US-based ex-DJR Mustang, now owned by Ford, had been on track at the Homestead-Miami circuit wearing 2026 Red Bull Ampol Racing colours.

Subsequent content posted by Triple Eight shows that Whincup was behind the wheel of the Mustang.

Speedcafe understands that it was Red Bull and Ford collaboration event targeted at influencers and content creators in the lead-up to the Miami Grand Prix.

Red Bull hosted a similar event at Calder Park on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix involving Broc Feeney, a Gen3 Ford Mustang, a Dakar T1+ car and Daniel Ricciardo.

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Whincup did have a convoluted involvement in that Calder outing, charged with shaking down the team newly-built spare Mustang at Queensland Raceway during a Time Attack-style event.

The US-based Mustang is not in full Supercars-spec, with tweaks such as the removal of the front undertray ensuring that it can’t be used for genuine testing purposes.

It also requires approval from Supercars each time it runs on track.

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