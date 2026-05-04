The single Audi R8 entry of Blake Purdie and Stewart returns for The Bend, looking for redemption after a late withdrawal from Round 1.
A gearbox failure on the Monday prior to the season opener saw them not able to even turn a lap.
The field equals the record number of entries for the category, with 57 drivers across the 33 cars.
As with the season opener at Phillip Island, Ford again leads the way with an unchanged line-up of 10 entries.
Multispares Racing have completed the rebuild of the Cam McLeod/Mason Harvey entry, which suffered substantial damage in a crash at Round 1.
Alongside teammates Aaron Cameron/Lochie Dalton, the Multispares contingent remain strong contenders at the front of the field.
Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell return to push for the Silver-Am championship lead.
Crick and Campbell left Round 1 tied for the class lead with Ryder Quinn.
George Miedecke and new-for-2026 co-driver Blake Tracey will be looking to continue their forward trajectory from Round 1.
Miedecke Motorsport’s other entry of Cooper Cutts/Blake Dowdall had a strong showing on their debut, looking to carry momentum into The Bend.
An unchanged BMW contingent lines up for the trip to South Australia.
The only adjustments to the BMW fray come in the form of driver changes.
Steve Jakic returns to his regular spot alongside step son Quinn, with Daniel Jilisen having subbed in for Round 1.
Dylan Canto, the teenage son of former Supercars racer Dean, joins Jiawei Chen at Team Komo.
McLaren brings the same five cars to The Bend, split between Team Soutar Motorsport and Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport.
The contingent of Arturas is led by reigning champion Tom Hayman and new co-driver Jett Murray, brother of Supercars driver Cooper.
The Soutar squad will again assist in running two Mercedes-AMGs for Love Racing and Murphy Racing.
Four Porsche Cayman GT4s line up at The Bend, with Method Motorsport fielding two entries alongside its fleet of McLarens.
Rounding out the field are five Toyota Supras, proving at Phillip Island to be a competitive package in GT4 Australia.
Solo front-runner Daniel Frougas is joined by Kiwi Chris White, who earned the drive through winning the New Zealand GR86 Championship.
Supercars rookie Rylan Gray returns alongside Tayler Bryant, while young charger Matthew McCutcheon and Tony Quinn return fresh off winning the Australian Endurance Championship season opener in GT4 machinery.
Round 2 of GT4 Australia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.
Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo from 8:00am ACST on Saturday, and 8:30am on Sunday.
There is no broadcast of the Friday sessions.
GT4 Australia session times (ACST)
Friday 8 May
Practice 1: 10:25am – 11:05am
Practice 2: 1:45pm – 2:25pm
Saturday 9 May
Qualifying 1: 8:15am – 8:30am
Qualifying 2: 8:40am – 8:55am
Race 1: 1:05pm – 2:05pm
Sunday 10 May
Race 2: 9:30am – 10:30am
GT4 Australia Round 2 entry list
|Num
|Team
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Make / Model
|Class
|1
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Aaron Seton
|Jason Gomersall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|3
|Thunder Buddies Racing / Black Diamond
|Ryder Quinn
|Stevan Jakic
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|5
|Morris/McElrea Racing
|Nathan Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Am
|6
|Method Motorsport
|Cy Pearson
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|7
|Slatterys/McElrea Racing
|Jay Murray
|BMW M4 GT4 G82 EVO
|Silver
|9
|GWR Australia
|Daniel Frougas
|Chris White
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver
|11
|Method Motorsport
|Ryan Sorensen
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Am
|14
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Glenn Walker
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Am
|17
|Love Racing by TSM
|Bailey Love
|Rob Love
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am
|21
|Ekebol MPC
|Tony D’Alberto
|Jarrod Keyte
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|25
|Method Motorsport
|Tom Hayman
|Jett Murray
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|27
|Multispares Racing
|Aaron Cameron
|Lochie Dalton
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|28
|Nonorganic Proteins
|Caleb Paterson
|Kent Quinn
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver-Am
|32
|Randall Racing
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Jacob Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Silver-Am
|33
|Randall Racing
|Peter Lawrence
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am
|35
|Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimaxx
|Blake Tracey
|George Miedecke
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|36
|Gomersall Motorsport
|Jake Camilleri
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|46
|Rennen Motorsport
|Jensen Shearer
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Silver
|48
|Purdie Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Jobe Stewart
|Audi R8 LMS GT4
|Silver
|58
|Murphy Racing by TSM
|Jed Murphy
|Gerry Murphy
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver-Am
|62
|Wallis Motorsport
|Sam Paley
|Jack Wallis
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|64
|Method Motorsport
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Am
|67
|DNA Autosport
|Tayler Bryant
|Rylan Gray
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver
|71
|Exedra Motorsport
|Nicholas McBride
|Dean Koutsoumidis
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|75
|Tufflift Racing by TSM
|Zac Soutar
|Glenn Nirwan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver-Am
|87
|Method Motorsport
|Summer Rintoule
|Jarrod Hughes
|McLaren Artura GT4
|SIlver
|88
|CAMM Quarries & Concrete Racing
|Lachlan Evennett
|Andrew Torti
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|95
|Miedecke Motorsport with Lubrimaxx
|Cooper Cutts
|Blake Dowdall
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
|101
|Game Over
|Matthew McCutcheon
|Tony Quinn
|Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO 2
|Silver-Am
|114
|Team Soutar Motorsport
|Jack Johnson
|William Exton
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver
|118
|Method Motorsport
|Cameron Crick
|Dean Campbell
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver-Am
|222
|Team Komo
|Jiawei Chen
|Dylan Canto
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Silver
|227
|Multispares Racing
|Cameron McLeod
|Mason Harvey
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver
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