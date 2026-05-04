The single Audi R8 entry of Blake Purdie and Stewart returns for The Bend, looking for redemption after a late withdrawal from Round 1.

A gearbox failure on the Monday prior to the season opener saw them not able to even turn a lap.

The field equals the record number of entries for the category, with 57 drivers across the 33 cars.

As with the season opener at Phillip Island, Ford again leads the way with an unchanged line-up of 10 entries.

Multispares Racing have completed the rebuild of the Cam McLeod/Mason Harvey entry, which suffered substantial damage in a crash at Round 1.

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Alongside teammates Aaron Cameron/Lochie Dalton, the Multispares contingent remain strong contenders at the front of the field.

Cameron Crick and Dean Campbell return to push for the Silver-Am championship lead.

Crick and Campbell left Round 1 tied for the class lead with Ryder Quinn.

George Miedecke and new-for-2026 co-driver Blake Tracey will be looking to continue their forward trajectory from Round 1.

Miedecke Motorsport’s other entry of Cooper Cutts/Blake Dowdall had a strong showing on their debut, looking to carry momentum into The Bend.

An unchanged BMW contingent lines up for the trip to South Australia.

The only adjustments to the BMW fray come in the form of driver changes.

Steve Jakic returns to his regular spot alongside step son Quinn, with Daniel Jilisen having subbed in for Round 1.

Dylan Canto, the teenage son of former Supercars racer Dean, joins Jiawei Chen at Team Komo.

McLaren brings the same five cars to The Bend, split between Team Soutar Motorsport and Chaz Mostert’s Method Motorsport.

The contingent of Arturas is led by reigning champion Tom Hayman and new co-driver Jett Murray, brother of Supercars driver Cooper.

The Soutar squad will again assist in running two Mercedes-AMGs for Love Racing and Murphy Racing.

Four Porsche Cayman GT4s line up at The Bend, with Method Motorsport fielding two entries alongside its fleet of McLarens.

Rounding out the field are five Toyota Supras, proving at Phillip Island to be a competitive package in GT4 Australia.

Solo front-runner Daniel Frougas is joined by Kiwi Chris White, who earned the drive through winning the New Zealand GR86 Championship.

Supercars rookie Rylan Gray returns alongside Tayler Bryant, while young charger Matthew McCutcheon and Tony Quinn return fresh off winning the Australian Endurance Championship season opener in GT4 machinery.

Round 2 of GT4 Australia will be held at The Bend Motorsport Park as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries on May 8-10.

Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast on Fox Sports and Kayo from 8:00am ACST on Saturday, and 8:30am on Sunday.

There is no broadcast of the Friday sessions.

GT4 Australia session times (ACST)

Friday 8 May

Practice 1: 10:25am – 11:05am

Practice 2: 1:45pm – 2:25pm

Saturday 9 May

Qualifying 1: 8:15am – 8:30am

Qualifying 2: 8:40am – 8:55am

Race 1: 1:05pm – 2:05pm

Sunday 10 May

Race 2: 9:30am – 10:30am

GT4 Australia Round 2 entry list