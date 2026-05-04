RACE chairman and acting CEO Barclay Nettlefold has made no secret of an ambition to add a fourth player off the back of Toyota’s early success.

It’s been a swift and notable change in tack from the ousted James Warburton’s uncharacteristically conservative position on the matter.

Warburton had declared late last year that three brands is a “comfortable number”, noting the challenge of parity and limitations to the size of the grid.

However, Nettlefold is now planning to use Toyota’s early success to spruik the benefits of Supercars to potential new players.

He’s even suggested the two Teams Racing Charters held by Supercars could be released if it helps bring another brand to the grid.

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Toyota is the first marque outside of Ford and General Motors to compete in the championship since Nissan departed at the end of the 2019 season.

Nissan’s exit after seven seasons closed the book on a Car of the Future era that also saw Mercedes-AMG (through Erebus Motorsport) and Volvo briefly join the fray.

While Volvo made a flying start to what proved a three-year foray, all three found it tough going to be consistently competitive.

Supercars has lowered the barriers to entry with its control specification Gen3 car and poured huge resources into aerodynamic and engine testing in the pursuit of parity.

The participation of Australian sales leader Toyota undoubtedly increases Supercars’ relevance in the market, but there is no indication on whether any other manufacturers are indeed interested.

European brands have largely scoffed at the traditionally tribal category in the past, while the Korean marques have oft been linked to potential campaigns without actually making the leap.

Supercars’ best bet may well be China, from which a plethora of car brands have already flooded into the Australian market, albeit largely with a focus on electric platforms.

Among the Chinese giants is GWM, which last week raised eyebrows when it previewed the basis of a V8-powered supercar that it intends to take GT3 racing.

What do you think? Will Supercars land a fourth manufacturer in the years ahead? Let us know in this week’s Pirtek Poll.