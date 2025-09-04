The new Gen3-specification Supra has hit the track for the first time at Winton this week after a reveal as part of Supercars’ Bathurst 1000 launch in Sydney on Monday.

Toyota’s impending arrival onto the grid alongside Ford and GM is decades in the making and a major shot in the arm for the series, adding the clout of the world’s biggest car brand.

That has triggered suggestions it could make Supercars more attractive to other car companies, particularly smaller challenger brands looking to gain a foothold in the market.

“I think you never say never to those types of conversations, but realistically, it’s difficult to manage all the different manufacturers,” Warburton said.

“We do have a grid size around 24 TRCs (Teams Racing Charters required to enter a car)… so, I think for us, the three brands is a very, very comfortable number.

“They’re all leaning into the sport and all very focused on the future.

“I know it’s a relatively open answer, but I think we’re very focused on what we’ve got and very, very happy with what we’ve got.”

Toyota’s arrival is a blessing for the series but will also bring another technical challenge as the performance of the Supra body and engine needs to be matched to the incumbents.

Supercars has had a well-publicised and expensive battle to achieve parity between Ford and GM since moving to the Gen3 platform that, aside from manufacturer differences, is a spec car.

The championship is currently dealing with a push to improve the Ford Mustangs ahead of the Bathurst 1000, which GM is understood to oppose.

Regardless, Warburton stressed the big-picture benefits of Toyota’s entry which will be felt by far more than just Supra squads Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing.

“Toyota is one of the best marketers in this country,” he said.

“So for the Supercars brand it’s actually about extending into mainstream culture, with what these guys do in terms of getting out into mainstream culture.

“The AFL is a great example, what they’ve done with the AFL (as its major sponsor) and the way in which the AFL talks about Toyota.

“So this is a huge moment not only for the teams (WAU and BJR) but for the sport generally. It’s a pretty exciting era that we’re about to step into.”

Warburton hinted the Toyota and Seven tie-ups will include the Gen3 Supra featuring outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the AFL Finals Series.