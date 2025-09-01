The much-anticipated Supra was revealed as part of a Bathurst 1000 launch event in Sydney, marking the most important milestone yet in Toyota’s entry to Supercars.

The Supra will join the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro to make it three different manufacturers on the grid for the first time since 2019.

The sleek lines of the Supra are certainly a departure from the ‘muscle car’ Mustang and Camaro, although final bodywork will have to wait until wind tunnel testing at the end of the year.

The Supercars Supra is powered by a 5.2-litre version of the 2UR-GSE engine that has included development work overseas.

“What a fantastic day for Toyota, GR and for Supercars – the race car we see here today is the culmination of years of planning and hard work from countless people, and it’s safe to say it was well worth it,” said Toyota Australia vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations Sean Hanley.

“The GR Supra will make for an exciting addition to the Supercars grid next year, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

“Toyota has a rich history in Australian motorsport stretching way back to its first ever entry in international motorsport in the 1957 Mobilgas Round Australia Rally and our entry into the Supercars Championship takes this to new heights.

“Participating in motorsport, as Toyota does across the globe, is an integral part of the development of our road cars, and the experience and knowledge we gain is at the heart of our Toyota Gazoo Racing brand and our GR performance cars, which is an ever evolving and fast-growing space for us in Australia, with further exciting development to come.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Toyota who helped make the GR Supra Supercar a reality, and to Supercars, Walkinshaw Andretti United and Brad Jones Racing for partnering with Toyota for this historic entry into the Supercars Championship.”

Six Supras will be on the grid next season, two from homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United and four from Brad Jones Racing.

The WAU cars will be raced by Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood, while as it stands Andre Heimgartner is the only BJR driver formally locked in for next season.

Cam Hill is expected to join the team, though, while Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans are well-placed top continue.

For WAU, the Toyota deal marks a return to full factory status, something it hasn’t had since the Holden Racing Team days.

“What a moment today is, as the covers come off the GR Supra Supercar – a huge thank you must start with everyone at Toyota, for their trust, their belief, and their support of Walkinshaw Andretti United,” said team co-owner Ryan Walkinshaw.

“An absolute mountain of work has been poured in to get to this point, which everyone involved should be immensely proud of.

“To see it in the flesh almost feels surreal, it’s a momentous day for Walkinshaw Andretti United, for Toyota and for Supercars… I still can’t believe how good it looks!

“The program ramps up now, it definitely doesn’t slow down. We can’t wait for the GR Supra to hit the track and turn its first laps in anger, but also for fans to see it up close and personal, starting at the perfect place, Bathurst!

“We’ve got some big races to try and win this year still, but I can’t help thinking about 2026 either.”