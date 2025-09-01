Following an initial release of digital renders and the presentation of a full-scale clay model last year, the prototype race car has been revealed at a Bathurst 1000 launch function in Sydney.

This week’s Pirtek Poll wants to know what you think of the styling of Toyota’s long-awaited V8 contender, built by its homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Taking cues from the A90 Supra and Toyota’s FT-1 concept, the result is a dramatically different looking vehicle than the incumbent Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Stretched significantly to fit the control Gen3 platform, the Supra race car retains many of the road car’s aggressive lines – including the heavily sculpted doors and bonnet.

The frontal treatment is also a significant departure from other Supercars, culminating in an almost F1-style protrusion and lower supports.

It’s clear that this is a Supercar, but not as we know it.

It’s a face that Toyota marketing chief Sean Hanley insists race fans will get to know well, as the marque plans a long track life cycle for the car despite its road going counterpart being axed.

Production of the A90 Supra is set to end this year and, while there’s speculation a Supra replacement is in the works, there’s been no confirmation of that publicly.

“Certainly, for the foreseeable five years, this is where I see the Supra,” said Hanley during a September 1 press briefing, just a day after final orders for the Supra were taken locally.

“Beyond that, it’ll depend on what we launch, what we’re bringing out in the market and what we can do with the homologation team. But certainly, for the next five years, this is the car.”

Design work on the Gen3 Supra has included Toyota Design Australia, whose senior manager Nic Hogios penned the iconic ‘Green-Eyed Monster’ livery during his time with Ford.

The complete final spec of the Supra won’t be locked in until the car undergoes wind tunnel testing alongside the Mustang and Camaro in the United States in December.

What do you think of the ‘Supracar’? Let us know by casting your vote on the poll below.