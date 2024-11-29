The Japanese giant announced the move internationally overnight through news of an upcoming ‘A90 Final Edition’ performance variant.

It’s no surprise that the A90 Supra is coming to an end, given it’s been known for some time that its mechanical twin – the BMW Z4 – is soon to be discontinued.

Toyota has hinted that a new generation Supra could be on the way, with reports indicating a whole new platform will be ready by 2027.

That timeline is particularly notable given Toyota’s plan to enter the Supercars Championship in 2026.

The company announced its Supercars commitment in September and showed off a development mule based off the A90 Supra at the following month’s Bathurst 1000.

Toyota Australia chief Sean Hanley told Speedcafe at the Great Race that the Supercars deal marked a commitment to the Supra nameplate.

“The answer to that is very simple; the car you see today, and the brand Supra, will continue,” he said.

“The car you see today will continue for years, and if and when a new model – which I fully expect to happen at some point in the future – we’ll convert over.

“That’s not in the foreseeable years, though. What you see today will continue, and the Supra brand name will continue.”

A Supra model changeover could put Toyota’s Supercars project in a similar position to that of Ford with its S550/S650 models.

Ford and homologation team Dick Johnson Racing developed a S550 model Gen3 Mustang package that was upgraded to S650 styling before making its actual race debut in 2023.

An overnight release from Toyota Europe hinted at an ongoing future for Supra in motorsport, albeit without specifically mentioning plans for a replacement model.

The Supra nameplate is currently used by Toyota in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series, SuperGT and GT4.

“Although the production of the current GR Supra is scheduled to end with the A90 Final Edition as the model’s culmination, TGR will continue to hone the GR Supra through motorsport activities going forward,” it read.

A Toyota Australia release this week announcing a ‘Track Edition’ GR Supra made no mention of the end of global A90 production, but did reference its Supercars commitment.

“The GR Supra is the flagship of the Toyota Gazoo Racing portfolio, with six-cylinder turbocharged power, rear-wheel-drive dynamics and standout styling which has turned heads ever since the fifth generation launched in 2019,” said Hanley.

“There is no clearer sign of its performance pedigree than the GR Supra’s entrance into the 2026 Repco Supercars Championship – a significant milestone in the story of GR.

“The Track Edition is the most focused version of the GR Supra released to date, with upgrades that enthusiasts will be sure to appreciate.”

The Supercars field currently features the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Production of the Camaro ceased in January 2024 in a move that was announced shortly after the Gen3 race car’s debut the previous March.