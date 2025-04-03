There are storylines galore heading into the Suzuka weekend, the headline act obviously being how both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson will fare after this Red Bull switch.

Another talking point will be an under pressure Jack Doohan, who is now being forced to sit out FP1.

And will this be the weekend that McLaren grabs both world championships by the horns?

AVL and Mat Coch also discuss the latest on the plan for a second Supercars round in New Zealand, as well as a bold play by the AFL which has serious implications for Aussie motorsport.

All that and more on Full Credit to the News.