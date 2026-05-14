Two-time and reigning Legend Cars Australian Champion Ruben Dan earned the Aussie Racing Cars drive with TFH Racing by winning the Legends Nationals event at Sydney Motorsport Park last month.

Alongside the Aussie Racing Cars debut, Dan will return to his rookie V8 SuperUte Series campaign with Sieders Racing, juggling double duties between two incredibly different vehicles.

The 16-year-old’s SuperUtes debut came at Sydney Motorsport Park in February, where three fifth-place finishes and one seventh saw him end the round an impressive sixth in points.

“Balancing both is definitely going to be busy and challenging, but I enjoy pushing myself and adapting to new situations,” Dan said.

“I’m feeling really excited heading into my debut.

“It’s a category I’ve been interested in for a long time, so to finally get the opportunity with TFH racing is so incredibly special.

“It’s already been a really successful start to the year, winning my second national title and becoming the only driver in the [Legend Cars] series to achieve that.”

Dan will be joined by young gun Chais Tippett, currently in his second Legend Cars season.

The Ward Motorsport driver left the opening round at The Bend with the championship lead, but struggles with mechanical issues at Queensland Raceway hampered his results.

Tippett was told last minute about the drive by TFH Racing regular Josh Thomas, who described him as an “unbelievable young man” and a “great steerer”.

“It’s a big dream come true for me and my family, and I’m super excited to fly the TFH Racing banner for my debut,” Tippett said.

“It’ll be a weekend to remember for sure, I’m excited to race alongside Ruben.

“Grateful to have been given an opportunity like this by Brett and Josh.”

Tippett confirmed to Speedcafe that he has only done a handful of laps in the Aussie Racing Car.

The young charger sampled the car during a recent engine parity test at Queensland Raceway conducted by series regular Scott Andriske and Brandon Madden.

Tippett will be aboard the #777 entry last driven by Jarrod Keyte at the Bathurst season opener, while Dan will drive Thomas’ #888 machine.

Round two of Aussie Racing Cars will be held at Symmons Plains on May 22-24 in support of the Tasmania Super440.