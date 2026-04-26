The 16-year-old charger held off battles from Josh Craig and eventual second place finisher Nash Morris over several laps, keeping a cool head under immense pressure from the Super2 racer.

Dan walks away not only $10,000 richer, but will also earn a start in the Aussie Racing Cars round at Symmons Plains on May 22-24 with TFH Racing.

Craig started on pole position having finished the Dash in first place, and held the lead for the opening six laps before Dan chased the leader down.

The pair swapped the lead for several laps before the pace car was drawn when Diesel Thomas made contact with Ryan Pring at Turn 2, leaving the latter stricken.

Morris shot through to the lead on the restart, as Craig was shuffled backwards to the back end of the top five.

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As the laps wound down, drivers fighting inside the top 10 came to blows, as Maverick Kemenyvary and Shane Tate made contact through the fast Turn 1.

Tate spun off the circuit, plummeting down the order to 20th place, while Kemenyvary dropped back to 10th.

As Dan continued to lead, Morris and Craig made contact through the Turn 4 and 5 chicane, causing Morris to shortcut the right hander.

Craig slipped back to seventh position at the finish as a result.

Joel Berkley was the highest placed of the four speedway drivers, finishing ninth position after starting at the bottom of the top 15.

Progressing through as one of the promoter’s choice drivers, Kaidon Brown battled through from the rear of the field to be the next speedway driver in 13th place.

B-Main winner Jock Goodyer held firm just outside the top 10 throughout the race, coming home in 14th spot, while Callum Harper stayed out of trouble to finish in 17th position.

Legend Cars Australia returns for Round 2 of its regular season championship on May 1-3 at Queensland Raceway as part of the Hi-Tec OIls Super Series ‘2 Days of Thunder’ event.

Round 2 of the AASA Nationals will be held on June 20-21 at One Raceway, headlined by Formula RX8.