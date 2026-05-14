Paul Riordan started with Grove on Wednesday having finished up his role as head of communications and business development at DJR after Christchurch.

Grove created a new position at the top of its commercial structure for Riordan, titled head of media and commercial operations.

Riordan had been at DJR since the start of 2025, having joined the team following a seven-year stint at Motorsport Australia.

“Paul brings a lot of experience to our commercial department from his time at DJR and Motorsport Australia,” Grove Group CEO Brenton Grove told Speedcafe.

“He’ll bring some stability and experience to our current team and ensure it keeps improving and developing at the rate of our engineering side.”

Riordan is among a number of new faces at the Grove team, which has also recently brought on staff in operations, administration and mechanical roles.

The Melbourne-based team has 24 staff, plus drivers and six part-time helpers.

“Paul is one of the very few we’ve recruited from within Supercars,” Grove added.

“Most of our team has come from outside of Supercars or outside of motorsport altogether.”

Brenton Grove is responsible for the operations of the team as part of his wider CEO role within the Grove Group of companies.

The team reshuffled its management structure at the end of last season following the departure of team principal David Cauchi, who was not directly replaced.

It has continued to be a force despite the exit of Cauchi and the recent poaching of technical director Grant McPherson by General Motors.

“The people we have in the business now are a nice mix of young and fresh to managing, but also experienced in that they’ve been in the team multiple years,” Grove said.

“There’s a large amount of continuity but, let’s say, a different approach in how we’re going racing.

“So far I think it’s yielding some big culture gains as well as large amounts of performance.”

Grove Mustangs won three of the four races last time out at the Christchurch Super440, which included the team’s maiden one-two finish.