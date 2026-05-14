Per The Athletic sources, the event is poised to return next year – though a deal has not been done yet.

NASCAR held its first street race in Chicago in 2023, which was won by Trackhouse Racing wildcard Shane van Gisbergen.

That event propelled three-time Supercars champion van Gisbergen into a full-time drive with Trackhouse the following year.

He returned in 2024, but was taken out in wet conditions. That race was won by Alex Bowman.

In 2025, van Gisbergen got his redemption with another dominant win over Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs.

The event was left off the calendar this year and NASCAR will instead race in San Diego with a course at the Coronado air base.

The return of the Chicago street course raises obvious questions about the Chicagoland oval, which returned to the calendar this year as a de facto replacement.

When it was announced that the Grant Park race would not return in 2026, city officials signalled a desire to move away from the July 4th holiday weekend.

“It’s disappointing that negotiators haven’t been able to move this event off the July 4th weekend-especially given how NASCAR has provided Chicago the opportunity to shine on the world stage,” said Alderman Bill Conway of the 34th Ward at the time of the announcement.

“Over the past two years, NASCAR has made meaningful efforts to reduce disruptions for residents and businesses along the race route, streamline setup and takedown, and maintain open lines of communication with our community.

“I hope parties return to the table with a commitment to making this event work even better for Chicago, both logistically and financially.”

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit Chicago’s iconic Chicagoland on July 6 (AEST).

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