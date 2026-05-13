She will contest the Indianapolis 500 with AJ Foyt Racing-supported IndyCar team HMD Motorsports and the Coca-Cola 600 with Live Fast Motorsports.

Legge will seek to make motorsport history, becoming the first woman to race in the crown jewel events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.

Ahead of her NASCAR Cup Series return at Watkins Glen, Legge flagged an interest in doing double duties. Now those plans have been confirmed.

“It’s an exciting time,” Legge told USA Today Sports.

“It’s another groundbreaking thing that I can showcase to the world, really, that if you set your mind to things, you can do anything, and you can do things that maybe you never even dreamt of before.”

Beauty brand e.l.f. Cosmetics is backing Legge’s efforts, taking naming rights on both cars.

The brand made a big statement at the Indianapolis 500 in 2024 with a sponsorship activation targeting female race fans.

“e.l.f. always wants to do the groundbreaking, newsworthy, big, cool things, right? They want to be disruptive,” Legge said.

Last year is when we really started planning and figured out how to go through all the corporate channels.

“Because I wasn’t a NASCAR Cup driver at that time, you have to do a bunch of races to get licensed before they’ll let you (race at superspeedways),” she explained.

“Then we just worked really hard to get the right partners and the right people behind us.”

This year, there is slightly less pressure on Legge at Indianapolis.

She has never failed to qualify in her four previous attempts, but this year there is no bumping with 33 cars entered for IndyCar’s biggest race.

Whether she has to qualify at Charlotte remains unclear with an entry list still to be released by NASCAR.

Only five drivers have ever done ‘The Double’.

John Andretti did it first in 1996. Robby Gordon made five attempts across 1997 and 2004. Kurt Busch completed double duties in 2014 while Kyle Larson had a crack in 2024 and 2025.

Tony Stewart had the most success in his two attempts. He remains the only driver to complete every lap of both races, which he did in 2001.

All going to plan, Legge will become just the sixth driver to add her name to that list. In doing so, she would also become the most senior to do it at 45 years old.

“It requires a level of endurance and precision that very few in history have pursued,” Legge said.

“I don’t know whether that makes me crazy or not for wanting to do it.”

The logistics of doing double duty will make race day a challenge.

After the Indianapolis 500, she will have to fly by helicopter to the airport before flying to Charlotte.

From the airport, she’ll then helicopter to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“It’s meticulously organised down to the minute. I just have to turn left a bunch of times that day,” Legge said.

“Hopefully there’s no weather issues. We’ll be all over the place.”

Legge’s best finish in the Indianapolis 500 remains 22nd in her 2012 debut.

Her NASCAR Cup Series debut came at the Brickyard 400 only last year where she was 17th. She has 13 previous Cup Series starts to her name.

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