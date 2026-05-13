The Albury-based team has returned to the second-tier series this season with a pair of Holden ZB Commodores leased from Walkinshaw.

Ex-Eggleston Motorsport driver Jordyn Sinni joined Chahda at the Sydney season opener in February and had intended to complete the full season.

However, team boss Amin Chahda has confirmed to Speedcafe that a replacement for Sinni in Darwin is currently being sought.

“I’d love to keep Jordyn in the car but he hasn’t been able to get the budget together for Darwin,” Chahda told Speedcafe.

“We’ve got a couple of other drivers that we’re talking to. We want to have something locked down as soon as this week.”

Chahda said any new driver will likely be on a round-by-round deal, with Sinni a chance to return following Hidden Valley.

The MCM team left Sydney encouraged by its performance with the Walkinshaw machinery, where Sinni qualified in the top 10 for both races.

The 23-year-old converted to a 10th place finish on Saturday before a mechanical failure in the Sunday encounter.

“The cars have had big birthdays with Walkinshaw’s assistance, so they should be bang-on,” Chahda said of Darwin.

“Jordyn was quick in Sydney, he was running in the top six when the clutch went on him.

“We tried a heap of stuff in Matt’s car to learn the package and finally got it right on Sunday.”

The Blanchard Racing Team’s Lochie Dalton and Brad Jones Racing’s Brad Vaughan are tied at the top of the standings after taking a win apiece in Sydney.

The season resumes at the Darwin Triple Crown from June 19-21.