This year’s Grand Prix of Australia will be the last at the rural Victoria race track before the event moves to South Australia for the first MotoGP street race in Adelaide.

Prices will remain unchanged for Island Passes (general admission), grandstands, hospitality, campgrounds, parking and Catch-a-Coach.

“We know how much Phillip Island means to motorsport fans, and this will be a truly special year,” said Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO, Travis Auld.

“For many, attending MotoGP at Phillip Island has become a tradition.

“Whether racing, volunteering, being a part of the event or simply enjoying the action, this final return to one of the world’s greatest racing destinations will be even more meaningful.

“Freezing ticket prices means more fans will get to enjoy this historical moment in MotoGP.”

Tickets to the final MotoGP event at Phillip Island will go on sale on Tuesday, May 26 at midday AEST.

MotoGP will be supported by Moto2, Moto3, and the Australian Superbike Championship.